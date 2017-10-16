Buzzed Bull Creamery National Expansion

(RestaurantNews.com) Creating made-to-order alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen desserts, Buzzed Bull Creamery believes life’s best moments are shared around dining and drinks. We invite adults to enjoy their favorite cocktail transformed into a frozen dessert (starting at ABV 5%) while kids are captivated by the mad scientist experiment to create their custom treat.

Buzzed Bulls vision is to provide a warm and inviting place the local community can connect, a place where you welcome new neighbors but see familiar faces. Buzzed Bull Creamery aims to create a community-driven following that encourages growth and support. Our team will strive to connect ourselves on a professional and personal level at every opportunity.

This is truly a unique experience for both franchise partners and customers. This new and innovative franchise is taking the US by storm and does not plan on slowing down anytime soon. The team plans to expand nationally through franchising as well as add additional corporate units.

Emerging Franchises is working with Buzzed Bull to help them expand Nationally as well as Internationally.

With Buzzed Bull, you will receive:

Real Estate Assistance

Operational Assistance

Marketing Assistance

Extensive Training

Experienced Leadership

One of a Kind Brand

For more information please contact Samantha@emergingfranchises.com

www.emergingfranchises.com