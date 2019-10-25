Burger with a Side of Beach: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opens First Ever Virginia Beach Location

Franchisee Partners Keval Shah and Sanjay Patel Bring “Better Burger” Brand to Virginia Beach for Their First Location on October 25

Virginia Beach, VA (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The restaurant, opening on Friday, October 25, will be located at 3388 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach. The Virginia Beach opening marks the first MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant for Keval Shah and Sanjay Patel, business partners and MOOYAH franchisees. The team plans to bring an additional two restaurants to Virginia Beach over the next few years.

Prior to franchising, Shah owned a construction company for 18 years. It wasn’t long before he had the idea of opening a business of his own. Patel and Shah opened a Cold Stone Creamery together in Norfolk and they later experienced MOOYAH firsthand and knew it was a concept that they both wanted to join.

“We were at MOOYAH eating one of their delicious burgers one day and just decided to go for it,” said Shah. “We were really enticed by the menu, especially the Double Diablo specialty burger with jalapenos and CholulaÒ, and we liked that MOOYAH is accommodating to any diner. MOOYAH has options that work for keto, vegetarian, and really any nutritional preferences. MOOYAH provides a large variety of options to our Guests, and it’s a great-tasting, high-quality product.”

Amy Mitchell will be the store manager for the Virginia Beach MOOYAH, and is excited about the opportunity. “I’m from the UK and have been in America for over two years now,” said Mitchell. “We came to the land of opportunity to make a better life for my kids and I think it’s been great. I’m working for a great business and I love engaging with customers and talking to them about my background. I think MOOYAH is going to be a hit here in Virginia Beach.”

Not only will the team be serving up out of this world burgers, but they will also be providing discounts for seniors, military, and concert goers at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach. Shah and Patel have plans to add two additional locations in Virginia Beach, creating more than 60-plus jobs total.

“With locations already in Hampton, Newport News, and Williamsburg, this first of three Virginia Beach locations is setting us up to double our presence in Virginia,” said Tony Darden, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes President and COO. “We are accelerating our franchise development efforts, and we are looking for qualified Franchise Owners across the country who want to join our franchise family and bring our mouthwatering made-to-order burgers to new communities.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef® burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey and mouthwatering black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with 10 free veggie toppings and 10 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. No. 1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from seven flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s Chocolate® to Reese’s®, Oreo® and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from six real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s Chocolate®, Reese’s®, Oreo® and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com and franchise.mooyah.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

