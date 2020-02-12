Bringing Passion, Flavor and Tradition to the Heart of Houston: Acclaimed Brazilian Steakhouse, Gauchos Do Sul To Open Second Location in Houston’s Galleria Area

Gauchos Do Sul, One of Cypress’s Beloved Traditional Brazilian Steakhouses, Is Set To Open Their Highly-Anticipated Second Location in the Galleria-Area’s Highland Village This March

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gauchos Do Sul , a Cypress-based Brazilian Steakhouse complete with Rodìzio-style service, a gourmet salad spread, cocktail lounge, and wine room, is set to open their second location in Highland Village in the middle to end of March. The Churrascaria’s upscale ambiance and traditional service offerings will now be available in the heart of the city, and will be open to serve Galleria shoppers and inner loopers alike for dinner Monday through Sunday. To celebrate the opening, the restaurant is also launching a fresh new logo.

Settled between River Oaks and the Galleria, Highland Village is home to a myriad of upscale shops and eateries, including Houston’s Central Market, Cole Haan, RA Sushi and Sweet Paris Crêperie. Gauchos Do Sul will be the next to join them, with a third-floor space complete with private dining rooms, a wine bar, and all of the endless Brazilian meats traditional of a Churrascaria, including different cuts of beef, pork, chicken and lamb. Conveniently located at the corner of Westheimer Rd. and Drexel Dr., diners can expect a classic and timeless ambiance, perfect for special occasions and business dinners. For those who work in the area, the restaurant also features a popular Happy Hour menu.

Gauchos Do Sul first opened in Cypress at 126 Vintage Park Blvd, Suite H. in 2016. In just four short years, the restaurant has received numerous awards, including OpenTable’s Top 10 Diners’ Choice Awards in six categories (Best Overall, Best Service, Best Ambiance, Best Value, Good for Groups, and Special Occasions), as well as the “People Love Us on Yelp” award for achieving 5 out of 5 stars. Additionally, Gauchos Do Sul has been featured in both the Houston Chronicle’s 25 Must-try restaurants in the Cypress Area , and in VoyageHouston Magazine.

About opening their second location, Gauchos Daison Cima and Ledersan Erdmann said, “Due to the amazing success we’ve achieved in our Vintage Park location and thanks to the support of our loyal customers, we’ve been given the great opportunity to expand Gauchos Do Sul to an outstanding location in Highland Village. Like they say, ‘Good opportunities come and go all the time but a great opportunity like this one, only comes once in a lifetime.’ We are very grateful to be able to have another location where we can create unforgettable moments for our guests. We look forward to seeing you.” Cima and Erdmann are excited to bring Gauchos Do Sul’s passion, flavor and tradition to the heart of Houston.

To learn more, or to book a reservation, visit gauchosdosul.com .

Gauchos Do Sul brings the real Brazilian tradition to Houston! Watch the video here !

Contact:

Clarence Estes

713-880-3387

yousquared@gauchosdosul.com