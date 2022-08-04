Bringing BBQ to the Office….Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Catering is a Delicious Treat for Employees

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Now more than ever, employers are seeing how important it is to engage and reward on-site employees. Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has been in the business of bringing the best BBQ to North Texas customers and companies for more than 45 years.

“We are seeing more and more companies treat their employees to catered meals during the workday. Not only does it let employees know that they are appreciated, but this can also provide staff with opportunities to connect over a shared meal or drink and helps boost team morale by creating a casual space for team members to socialize with each other,” says Soulman’s Catering Director Amber Polk.

“Teams who eat together can create a familiar connection that promotes a culture that values taking time away from work to recharge and refresh away from the screens and meetings. We are confident that our office catering is bringing something positive to each person’s day and that’s something you can see on their faces as the food is delivered,” she continues.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que offers BBQ Party Packs that can be sized appropriately, Sandwich Party Packs as well as the Double Barrel Potato Bar, a favorite of busy businesses all year long. Catering options and details can be found here: https://soulmans.com/bbq-catering/ .

“Thrillist calls Soulman’s Bar-B-Que the Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020) for a good reason and we want to share that within the corporate community in North Texas,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

