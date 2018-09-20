Boston Market Adds Savory Fall Flavors To Its Menu For A Limited Time

Roasted Garlic & Herb Rotisserie Chicken

New Roasted Garlic & Herb Rotisserie Chicken, Loaded Roasted Potatoes and Cinnamon Apple Streusel are sure to leave guests feeling extra cozy this season

Golden, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Boston Market® guests can now fall into the new season with limited time only menu items that boast autumnal flavors. The rotisserie everything experts are now serving up three new fall-themed offerings, including a Roasted Garlic & Herb Rotisserie Chicken flavor and Loaded Roasted Potatoes and Cinnamon Apple Streusel side dishes.

Tony Fialho, the new director of culinary innovation at Boston Market, stated, “Fall calls for warming flavors and comforting foods that have savory and sweet cold-weather twists. Our new seasonal rotisserie chicken flavor, Loaded Roasted Potatoes and Cinnamon Apple Streusel highlight the heartiest flavors fall has to offer and can add a touch of autumn to any guest’s Boston Market meal, day or night.”

The new fall flavored menu items are available at participating Boston Market restaurants nationwide and include:

Roasted Garlic & Herb Rotisserie Chicken: Signature rotisserie chicken is topped with herbs, parmesan cheese and a light garlic cream sauce sprinkled with a toasted herb crunch. Meal choices include a Half, Quarter White or Three Piece Dark Chicken Individual Meals with two sides and cornbread.

Loaded Roasted Potatoes: Roasted red potatoes are topped with melted cheddar cheese, crisp bacon pieces and finished with fresh diced green onions.

Cinnamon Apple Streusel: Flavorful fall apples are baked with sweet cinnamon, sugar and topped with an oatmeal streusel.

Fialho, who joined Boston Market as the new director of culinary innovation just this month, is a Culinary Institute of America alumnus and brings 20 years of experience to his role. Prior to Boston Market, Chef Fialho developed original recipes and led the culinary innovation, strategy and visions for brands such as family dining concept Black Bear Diner, Chili’s Global Market and Tex-Mex chain Taco Bueno.

“If there’s one thing I know and know well, it’s home style cooking, and Boston Market truly leads the pack when it comes to fantastic food fit for the entire family,” added Fialho. “It’s a joy to enter this kitchen every day, and I’m so excited to introduce fresh, new flavors to the menu, starting with our new fall offerings.”

For additional information on the new seasonal offerings at Boston Market, brand news or to find your nearest location, please visit BostonMarket.com. Follow us @BostonMarket.

Cinnamon Apple Streusel

About Boston Market

At Boston Market, dinner is always ready. Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 450 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken, turkey and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country’s largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

