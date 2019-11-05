On The Border Honors America’s Heroes with Free Combo Meal

All U.S. military personnel to receive free meal on Veterans Day, Nov. 11

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will commemorate those who have committed their lives to protect and serve our country on Veterans Day.

On Monday, Nov. 11, all active and retired members of the U.S. military are invited to visit their nearest On The Border restaurant to receive a free meal that includes two items served with rice and beans. They can choose two of their favorites from these options:

House Salad

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Seasoned Ground Beef Enchilada with chile con carne

Spinach and Mushroom Enchilada with sour cream sauce

Cheese and Onion Enchilada with chile con carne sauce

Chicken Tinga Enchilada with green chile or sour cream sauce

Seasoned Ground Beef Taco

Shredded Chicken Tinga Taco

“It is our honor to have the opportunity to serve the military personnel that bravely serve us,” said Sr. Vice President of Marketing Edithann Ramey. “These men and women in uniform sacrifice their lives to give us freedom every day, and we want to give them our utmost respect on a day that is dedicated to them. We look forward to showing our gratitude as they come into On The Border on Nov. 11.”

This Veterans Day special is available for dine-in only at participating On The Border locations. All U.S. military personnel must show valid military identification to receive this offer. For the location nearest you, visit ontheborder.com.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Camille Studebaker

Champion Management

972-953-5432

cstudebaker@championmgt.com