BlackBook Exclusive: Summer Cocktail Recipes From the New Green Room at London’s The Curtain

When Michael Achenbaum opened The Curtain hotel and members club opened in Shoreditch in spring of 2017, it represented a challenge to the primacy of the existing Shoreditch House in London’s trendiest neighborhood.

As it turns out, that can both exist and play nice – and The Curtain has indeed since become a galvanizing point for buzzy young London, hosting a steady parade of fashion, music and entertainment “It”sters, Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre, Gemma Chan, Georgina Campbell, Henry Holland and Dougie Poynter among them.

The scene just heated up with the opening of the new Green Room lobby bar, which is pretty much what it says it is. With a gorgeous interior by Ellie Horwell, it looks like the greenhouse of your flamboyant, eccentric auntie, with blue and pink velvet seating, a strikingly green-tiled bar, lots of hanging and potted plants, and huge windows framing the scene outside.

Jenny Willing, formerly of the Mondrian, is heading up the drinks program – and house specialties have cheeky titles like Rough Trade and Holiest Harlot.

“We’ve drawn on the area’s history of great pubs, and also on local products from our neighborhood,” she explains. “Our wine list is curated by Passione Vino and The Knotted Vine, both local suppliers with lots of heart.”

To kick off the summer, we asked her to reveal the “magic” behind two of their most popular tipples.

“The cocktail list doesn’t take itself too seriously,” she offers. “You can tell from the pairing of London-made Bloomsbury Amer and tuck shop classic, foam bananas. Our priority is our guests having a great experience and hopefully trying something a bit different.”

–

Cocktail Recipes from The Green Room

–

MaBelle (pictured top)

20 ml Bombay Sapphire

10 ml fresh lemon

30 ml Italicus

10 ml Crème de Cacao liqueur

75 ml Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic

Add all ingredients to a Highball glass, half fill with cubed ice and stir. Add ice to the top and garnish with a bay leaf.

–

Baby Grand

40ml of you’re favourite rum, we like Bacardi Cuatro or East London Liquor Company Demerara Rum

15ml good quality honey

20ml fresh lime juice

One dash of Angostura bitters

Pinch of turmeric

25ml Champagne

Optional egg white of one egg if you have cocktail equipment and strainer.

Mix the honey with the pinch of Turmeric then lightly heat just until it softens up. Add all ingredients apart from Champagne to a cocktail tin, shake with spring first (if adding egg white) then add ice and do a short hard shake. Strain into a glass and add Champagne and some broken up Crunchie to the top.

If that’s too complicated see below:

Mix the honey with the pinch of Turmeric then lightly heat just until it softens up

Add all ingredients apart from Champagne to a cocktail shaker, shake hard then strain in to a coupette. Add a splash of champagne.

