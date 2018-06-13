BlackBook Exclusive: Herringbone Los Cabos Exec Chef Alex Branch’s Ceviche Secrets

Its provenance is hotly debated. Ceviche is said to have come from the Moors, who brought it to Peru in the Spanish invasion. Others declare it an Incan dish – invented somewhere between Ecuador and Peru. Polynesia, North Africa, the Middle East all come up in origin stories.

But no matter where it’s from, there’s a reason ceviche has transcended borders and cultures for thousands of years: its simplicity, light citrusy flavors, and natural cooking method make it a go-to dish from Latin America to North America to Europe.

Alex Branch, exalted Executive Chef at Vidanta Los Cabos’ Herringbone and Casa Calavera, knows plenty about making a heavenly ceviche. He features them on his menus, using locally sourced ingredients (an essential component), in regular rotation. We recently had the privilege of sitting down for an life-altering ceviche brunch with him on a recent visit to the posh resort – where he imparted insider tips and exclusive recipes.

Here’s what we had – and what you need to know to do it yourself.

The Insider Tips

Freshness is Everything: Always use fish that “smells like the ocean, not like fish,” says Branch. Buy from a reliable market, keep it on ice until ready to make your ceviche. Make sure to remove the bloodline in the fish too. It will add a fishy flavor.

Go Line-Caught: It’s a more sustainable method of fishing. Also, when fish are pulled out of the ocean alive, they’re less susceptible to absorbing bacteria from the ocean water.

Avoid Oily, Fatty, or Muscle-y Fish: The best fish for ceviche are semi-firm, white-fleshed fish like sea bass, striped bass, rockfish, snapper and cod. Avoid fish like mackerel, salmon, and swordfish.

Don’t Over-Marinate: Most chefs cure their fish for about 10-20 minutes or until fish is just opaque, depending on the desired doneness. Don’t overdo it or the fish could fall apart.

The Exclusive Recipes

Tuna Poke

Ingredients

35 g Bluefin tuna, diced

15 g charred pineapple, diced

8 g Fresno pepper, sliced thin

10 g Maui onion, cut ¼” slices

5 sprigs fresh cilantro, divided

1 pinch chili powder

1 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 oz. Fresh-squeezed orange juice

1 oz. soy sauce

½ oz. sesame seed oil

Lime wedges for serving

Directions

Clean the tuna and cut into bite-sized chunks, set aside. In a bowl, mix the pineapple, onion, Fresno pepper, 3 cilantro sprigs, juices, soy sauce and sesame seed oil. When ready to serve, add the tuna to the pineapple mixture and top with the rest of the cilantro sprigs and lime wedges.

Totoaba “Sea Bass” Ceviche

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

80 g white fish like sole, sea bass or grouper

20 g kosher coarse salt

50 g lime juice, separated

30 g white onion, chopped

15 g olive oil

5 g serrano chili pepper, finely diced

10 g California banana peppers, thinly sliced

28 g capers

15 g green olives, roughly chopped

80 g cherry tomatoes, cut into quarters

20 g fresh cilantro leaves

1 diced avocado

Directions

Dice fish and add salt and lime juice to cure, set aside 10-20 minutes. Add in chopped onion, olive oil, serrano chiles, and Banana peppers, mix well. Add capers, olives, and tomatoes. Top with cilantro and a wedge of avocado.

Ceviche de Maiz

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

80 g white fish

25 g lime juice

20 g kosher coarse salt

30 g white onion, chopped

16 g olive oil

30 g sweet corn on the cob, removed from cob

30 g white corn on the cob, removed from cob

5 g serrano chili pepper

20 g avocado, diced into cubes

20 g fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

Dice fish and cure with salt and lime juice, 10-20 minutes. Add chopped onion, olive oil, and corn, mix well. Add serrano chili pepper and avocado cubes. Top with cilantro and serve.

Above two images by Megan Martin

