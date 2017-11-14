BlackBook Exclusive: Chef Jonathan Wright’s ‘Terrain-to-Table’ Recipes From the Silo Ridge Field Club, Part I

In spring of 2014, the announcement went out: Brit Jonathan Wright was named Executive Chef at the newly reopening Rainbow Room. The restaurant was arguably New York’s most famous ever, an icon of the city since 1934; so despite having done time in such high-profile kitchens as Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford and Raffles Singapore, he would surely be facing the greatest challenge of his life at 30 Rock.

Nearly two years after leaving a successful run at the Rainbow Room, he could surely be forgiven for retreating from the rigors of big city chef life. Now as CEO of Wright Food & Co, he is heading up the culinary program – and the Ridge House restaurant & bar – at Discovery Land Company‘s private Silo Ridge Field Club rural estate in Amenia, NY (Dutchess County, Hudson Valley). Overseeing a vigorous organic gardening curriculum, and surrounded by farming communities, the on-site and very local sourcing has allowed him an unparalleled level of creativity and freedom.

We chatted with him about the new opportunity, and asked him to share some of his most inspired recipes. (More to come in Part II.)

What made you want to venture out of the city?

I naturally gravitate to the countryside, farmland and rugged, natural landscapes. I was born and raised in an agricultural environment and spent much of my youth working on farms in Shropshire, England, which I loved. In my profession as a chef, I like having the ability to influence the ingredients that I use. I value a close relationship with the farmers who grow and rear my ingredients, and this is easier to cultivate when you’re actually cooking near the farms that are your sources. In my opinion, Silo Ridge Field Club offers one of the best and most unique culinary experiences available.

Do you find a lot of the so-called farm-to-table claims by NYC restaurants are just “marketing?”

Farm-to-table as a catch phrase feels a bit overdone, so I prefer “terrain-to-table” as a more meaningful claim. It was a way of life when I was growing up in rural Shropshire, where we grew most of our produce and reared our own meat and poultry. Nevertheless, I believe that the principles and intentions behind the present-day farm-to-table movement make sense to the health of our communities, our local economies and simply our physical well-being. Call it what you want, but it is not going away.

However, consumers are increasingly knowledgeable about the origins and quality of the ingredients that go into the food they are putting into their bodies, so simply ‘farm washing’ a brand to make it appear authentic is not going to ring true to the growing population of savvy consumers. I take “terrain-to-table” seriously. The education of everyday consumers of food is a very positive thing; professional culinarians should already be knowledgeable about their sources and purveyors.

What are the concept and “mission” at Silo Ridge?

The concept is to evolve with and feature the best of the Hudson Valley seasons. We make our own vinegars, sourdoughs, jams, honey, and we utilize local artisans for foods we don’t produce ourselves. We work with our gardener, Sandra, to cultivate produce in our kitchen garden. We try to maximize our resources and byproducts; for example, the ash from our wood burning oven is used to make a salt crust to roast our beets and carrots, and the rest goes back to the soil, so we have very little waste. We also compost our vegetable matter back to the garden. What we don’t grow is mostly sourced from 75 vendors within 25 miles of the property.

We also cure and smoke almost all our own meats, and make all our own breads using natural fermentation processes. Many of our chores are based on the seasons and the tasks they evoke; this allows us to stock our pantry for the long winters and enjoy many of these flavors and ingredients in deep winter.

What is special about the bounty of the Hudson Valley?

The Hudson Valley seems to have an influx of young entrepreneurial farmers and artisans looking to create a new life for themselves and their families. They are distilling bourbon and gin, making charcuterie, raising heritage breeds of livestock; it’s an exciting time to work here.

Who is your clientele there?

Most are Silo Ridge members, but some of the clientele come from Manhattan, the surrounding region, or they may own a property at another Discovery Land community. Discovery Land develops very unique, private lifestyle communities in stunning locales that include Abaco Islands, Bahamas, Chileno Bay in Cabo San Lucas, and the Yellowstone Club set in the Rocky Mountains. At Silo, members can be in touch with nature, and the clientele appreciate the Hudson Valley setting.

What are you doing that is special for autumn?

We are air-drying our own corn – we planted two acres – to make cheese grits from scratch, which we serve with a slow-cooked, 62-degree egg and bacon crumble. We puree our sunchokes and serve with oven-roasted and pickled sunchokes with braised lamb tongue and crispy lamb belly. One of our new dishes is Samascott apples, hollowed out, lined with apple butter and then baked as an apple soufflé – served with Applejack [apple brandy] sorbet. We also have the Hudson Valley roasted and lacquered duck.

How would you ultiimately describe your “terrain-to-table” philosophy?

I see my terrain-to-table philosophy as being a continuum of what the farmers do. It takes farm-to-table to another, more devoted level of culinary expertise. For example, we buy from a local sheep farmer that rears heritage breeds. We then prepare and serve the lamb with the sort of plants that are natural to the lamb’s environment (sometimes what the lamb itself would eat). We might roast it in hay and serve it with parsnips and turnips. Deer eat blackberries, huckleberries, chanterelles, which compliment the natural flavors of venison. This has been done for generations and generations, so at Silo Ridge we’re just staying true to what dining was always meant to be.

Chef Jonathan Wright’s Silo Ridge Recipes

Silo Ridge Sourdough

Yield : Two (2) Loaves

Ingredients: For the Leaven

50g 100% hydration starter

50 g water

70 g bread flour

Ingredients: For the Dough

160 g leaven

620 g water

605 g bread flour

200 g whole wheat flour

16 g sea salt

Method: Build the Leaven

4-6 hours before you are to make the dough, build your leaven. In a large bowl, stir together the starter and water to form a slurry. Add the flour and mix with your hand. It should feel somewhat stiff. Cover and allow to ferment at room temperature until bubbly.

Method: Build the Dough

Combine the water and flours in a medium bowl and mix until the flour is hydrated and no lumps remain. Cover with plastic and allow to autolyze for 1 – 2 hours, letting the gluten proteins assemble and build strength. Sprinkle the salt over the dough and mix with the leaven until it is completely incorporated and no visible streaks remain. Cover with plastic and allow to autolyze for 20 minutes. Remove the dough from the bowl and perform the slap-and-fold method for 5 – 6 minutes to further build strength. Slap-and-fold method: Performed outside the bowl, pick the dough up to about eye level and release it gently, dragging the edge of the dough as it hits the counter. Fold the dough up to about eye-level and release it gently, dragging the edge of the dough as it hits the counter. Fold the dough still in your hand over onto the portion on the counter, using quick and light motions. Repeat, using bench knife to lift the dough if necessary, giving it a quarter turn each time until the dough tightens (5 – 10 minutes). Cover and allow to bulk proof for 3 hours, turning and folding every 30 – 45 minutes.

Method: Shape the Dough

When the dough is puffy and almost doubled in size, divide in half and preshape. Cover with plastic and allow to bench rest for 10 – 30 minutes. Final shape according to preference and place seam-side up in floured bannetons or a couche. Cover with a towel and then plastic and refrigerate for 8 – 24 hours.

Method: Bake

Preheat oven to 500 – 550 degrees F at least 1 hour prior to baking with hearthstone in it. Remove loaves from refrigerator and allow them to come to room temperature. Position roasting pan on the rack below your stone and dust peel generously with cornmeal and/or coarse semolina. When the oven is ready, turn your loaves out onto your peel, seam side down, shaking the peel to ensure they do not stick to its surface. (Alternatively, you may use parchment to prevent the loaves from sticking to the peel.) Score the loaves and carefully pour 75 – 80 grams of water into the hot roasting pan. Immediately shut the door to trap moisture, bake for 2- 3 minutes. Open door once more and spray the walls again with water. Immediately shut the door and bake for 5 – 7 minutes before turning heat down to 450 degrees F. Bake for another 20 – 22 minutes, being careful not to let the crust get too dark.

___

Farm House Pate

Ingredients

Pate de Campagne

750 g ground pork shoulder

250 g ground pork belly

300 g pork lard/ fat back

300 g shallot finely diced

5 cloves garlic finely diced

4 g thyme leaves

2 g fresh oregano chopped

200 ml port

200 ml madeira

200 ml reconstituted cepe’s in water

2 g 5 spice

100 g pistachios whole

80 g chopped apricots

300 g chopped chicken liver

2 g ground juniper

18 g salt

3 g black pepper

1 case thin sliced bacon

Method

For the terrine, sweat the shallots and garlic, no color. Add the water from the reconstituted cepe’s and reduce. Add the port and madeira and reduce to a syrup and cool. Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl, add the reduction, season well. Line the terrine mold with 2 layers of plastic wrap. Lay the strips of bacon on either side of the terrine mold, slightly overlapping. Pack the forcemeat into the mold and cover with the bacon, pulling tight and cutting the bacon before it overlaps on the top too much. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, then again in foil. Place in a hotel pan and fill halfway up with boiling water. Cover the entire container in foil. Cook at 300 degrees F for approximately 50 minutes. Temperature at center should reach 150 F. Cool and store well when done.

___

Hummus, Roast Lamb Belly, Parsley and Mint Gremolata

Grilled Bread

Ingredients

Hummus

500 g Dried chickpeas

Teaspoons Baking Soda

3 Liters Water

540 g Tahini

8 Tablespoons Lemon Juice

8 Large Garlic Cloves

200 ml Water

Salt

Lamb Belly

Three (3) Lamb Bellies

100 ml Olive Oil

Four (4) Cloves Garlic

20 g Cumin Seeds

6 g Smoked Paprika

Parsley and Mint Gremolata

50 g parsley leaves, sliced

20 g fresh mint, slice

1 green chili, finely chopped

4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 tablespoons white wine vinegar

4 cloves garlic, crushed

300 ml Olive Oil

½ teaspoon salt

Pinch of black pepper

To Finish

200 g Fried Onions

200 g Toasted Pine Nuts

Olive Oil

Method

Hummus

Soak dried chickpeas overnight in cold water, twice their volume

Next day drain chickpeas, place in pan over medium heat with baking soda

Stir for 3 minutes

Add 3 liters water, bring to a boil

Skim off foam and any skins that float to surface

Cook for 30 – 40 minutes until very tender

Drain chickpeas

Blend in food processor until you get a very firm paste. With machine still running, add tahini, lemon juice, garlic, 3 teaspoons salt and finally the 200 ml ice cold water

Blend to a very smooth paste

Lamb Belly

Salt

Remove silver skin from lamb belly, score

Mix all ingredients together and rub into surface of lamb belly

Roast at 350 F on wire rack for 3 hours

Allow to cool, thinly slice

Gremolata

Place all ingredients in a blender and pulse until coarsely chopped

Finish

Spoon Hummus into shallow bowls, leaving a slight hollow in the center

Warm the sliced lamb belly

Place into a bowl

Add the parsley mint gremolata, pine nuts, crispy onions, some fresh parsley leaves and gently mix before spooning into the center of the hummus.

Drizzle with olive oil before serving with grilled bread, drizzled with olive oil and rubbed with a clove of garlic.

___

Pan seared Artic Char

Poached Asparagus, Crushed Peas, Salsa Verde

Yield : 10

Ingredients

10 5 oz filet skinless arctic char

70 piece medium asparagus spears

Claytonia

Pea shoots

Wood Sorrel

Cucumber

Salsa verde

Peas

12oz Peas, blanched , fresh/frozen is fine

3oz Olive Oil

2/3 oz Dill

2/3oz Mint

2/3oz Marjoram

Lemon Juice

pinch Salt

pinch Sugar

pinch Cayenne Pepper

Salsda Verde

Ingredients:

1 Garlic cloves

5g Capers

10g Gherkins-small

3 Anchovy Fillets

30g Flat Leaf Parsley

20g Basil

20g Mint

1Tsp Dijon Mustard

3Tsp Red Wine Vinegar

8T Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ t Salt

¼ t Black Pepper -ground

Method

Salsa Verde

Finely chop the garlic,capers,gherkins,anchovies,and herbs, place in a bowl Add the mustard and vinegar, slowly stir in olive oil to achieve the right consistency Balance the flavors with salt and pepper and if needed more vinegar

Crushed peas

1.Finely chop the herbs, use a sharp knife

2.Place all ingredients into a robo coupe,coarsly crush the peas and herbs

Notes

If the vegetables are not blended finely then the right flavours and texture cannot be obtained. All vegetables to be used, must be ripe

Finish

Herat pice of butter in none stick pan

Add chard, lightly brown one side

Season with salt and pepper and lemon juice.

Poach asparagus in a little butter and water with salt.

Warm pea puree, add some lemon juice to taste

