Bill Murray, brothers to open 2nd Caddyshack restaurant Tuesday in Rosemont

The Murray brothers (including famous comedian and actor Bill) are opening the newest location of their Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurants Tuesday. It is the restaurant’s second location — the first is in St. Augustine, Fla. — so it’s fitting that the Chicago natives return to their roots.

Located at 9546 Balmoral Ave. in Rosemont, the 8,600-square-foot space will seat approximately 240 customers. Located near O’Hare airport and area hotels, the casual, family-friendly spot will serve lunch and dinner.

According to a press release, brothers Bill, Ed, Joel, Johnny, Brian-Doyle and Andy Murray have worked with Atlanta’s Z-Space Design to build out the space. Expect movie posters from “Caddyshack” (written by Brian-Doyle about Ed, starring Bill), golf paraphernalia, and an island bar serving beer, wine and cocktails with names like the Murricane and Pool Water Martini. Over 30 televisions will show live sports, while an in-restaurant shop called The Shed will sell merchandise like T-shirts and golf-related items.

Menu categories take their cues from golf terms, like The Tee Box (appetizers), The Greens (salads) and The Fairway (entrees). Burgers, hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are just a few of the offerings.

jbhernandez@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @joeybear85