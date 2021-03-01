The Best Just Got Better! Just Products, Inc. Moves Manufacturing Operations to Georgia, Expands and Partners With Furniture Veteran, Robertson Furniture

( RestaurantNews.com ) Just Products, Inc., moves to expand and improve within the hospitality furniture industry. The fast growing enterprise now includes a partnership with Robertson Furniture of Toccoa, GA.

Just Products, Inc. a New York based international importer and US manufacturer of commercial furniture, operates in the wholesale channel as JustChair Manufacturing. With business growing and limited capabilities in the New York boroughs due to COVID restrictions, Just Products ownership made the move to expand in the south.

“Our sales during 2020 stayed very strong in the southeast US” said Gary Dailey, Vice President of JustChair, “We just need to be able to keep up with demand, and Robertson Furniture gives us what we need… and more!”

JustChair has a reputation of great products, service and support. It is changing its dba from “JustChair Manufacturing” to “Just Chairs and More!”. The intent is to better demonstrate the expanded list of restaurant project-based offerings.

Robertson Furniture, in its 72nd year of operation continues to build quality wood, upholstered and contour booths, cluster seating and tops. The new partnership allows Robertson Furniture Manufacturing, Inc. to expand its hospitality line to include a number of Just Products, Inc. offerings.

According to Scott Hodges, President of Robertson Furniture, “With an eye on modernization and expansion, the new investment and this partnership ensure better products and triple the manufacturing capacity. Plus both companies can offer a wealth of new products to each of our individual markets.

The result is, two new and larger Georgia based operations. Just Chairs and More!, will continue to focus on the restaurant equipment supplier channel. Robertson Furniture is expanding its focus on the hospitality and design industry.

Additional Info:

Gary Dailey, Vice President, 404-625-7432, gary@justchair.com .

About the companies

Just Chairs and More! is a dba of Just Products, Inc., a New York Corporation. Defined by the adjective “just” the company conducts its products and business with regard to fairness and honor ( https:justchair.com ). Robertson Furniture is a dba of Robertson Furniture Manufacturing Inc., a Georgia corporation with a 72 history in commercial furniture quality ( http://robertson-furniture.com ). Both companies are private corporations, of same principal(s).

