Best Bites: Wonderful Pistachios with Sea Salt & Vinegar

We love pistachios. Everyone loves pistachios, more or less. But sometimes shelled pistachios can taste a little dull, a bit flat. What they need is salt, and plenty of it. The folks at Wonderful Pistachios have satisfyingly addressed this problem by giving their nuts a bright, sour-salty boost from a dash of vinegar and sea salt. And shelled pistachios will never be dull again.

Size: 5.5 ounces

Price: $6.94

Available: Grocery stores