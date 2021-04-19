Wonderful Pistachios/Wonderful Pistachios/TNS
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Best Bites: Wonderful Pistachios with Sea Salt & Vinegar

April 19, 2021
From www.mctdirect.com
By
Daniel Neman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Wonderful Pistachios/Wonderful Pistachios/TNS

Sea Salt& Vinegar Wonderful Pistachios No Shells.

We love pistachios. Everyone loves pistachios, more or less. But sometimes shelled pistachios can taste a little dull, a bit flat. What they need is salt, and plenty of it. The folks at Wonderful Pistachios have satisfyingly addressed this problem by giving their nuts a bright, sour-salty boost from a dash of vinegar and sea salt. And shelled pistachios will never be dull again.

Size: 5.5 ounces

Price: $6.94

Available: Grocery stores