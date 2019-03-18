Best Bites: My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

The exterior is a velvety rice mixture that tastes like cookie dough. Inside there's ice cream. And inside that, another flavor that takes these My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream snacks to another level. There's Chocolate Sundae with vanilla bean ice cream covered in chocolate-flavored mochi dough with a cherry center. We especially loved the Dulce De Leche, sweet mochi dough wrapped around creamy coffee ice cream with a caramel center. And even better, they can satisfy your sweet tooth at only about 100 calories.

Price: $5.99

Available: Target

