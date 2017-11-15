Bennigan’s To Bring Legendary Casual Dining To Steubenville, Cleveland And Pittsburgh

Iconic chain executes three-market agreement to bring new restaurants to Ohio and Pennsylvania

Steubenville, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Steubenville, Cleveland and Pittsburgh are about to get their first taste of Bennigan’s, the iconic brand beloved across the globe for its chef-driven American fare and friendly Irish hospitality.

Bennigan’s CEO Paul Mangiamele announced today that Fraspada Management Inc. has purchased the rights to bring the Bennigan’s franchise to the cities of Steubenville, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

“We chose Bennigan’s because we have great passion for the brand and believe that it’s the perfect fit for the city, the university, our community and the states where we will develop,” said Franco Carapellotti of family-owned Fraspada Management Inc. “Bennigan’s has a rich history and exciting future, which reminds me of our town here in Steubenville, the tenacity of Cleveland and the business-friendly city of Pittsburgh. Bennigan’s is relentlessly focused on its guests, food and experience, which aligns well with Franciscan University’s culture. The Irish hospitality that Bennigan’s provides will be unique to these areas and will perfectly complement the local and multi-city restaurant scenes.”

This is family-owned Fraspada Management’s first franchise and one of many for Prospera Hospitality, which will be operating the businesses. Pittsburgh-based Prospera is a top-level hospitality management company that focuses on balance, creativity and quality.

The Steubenville Bennigan’s is tentatively projected to open in the spring of 2018, bringing roughly 75 new jobs to the local economy. The menus will feature one-of-a-kind, signature Bennigan’s favorites such as the World Famous Monte Cristo, Oh, Baby™ Back Ribs, the Turkey O’Toole, Lina’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Big Irish double-decker hamburger and a wide assortment of handcrafted and innovative specialty drinks.

“We’ve had our eye on returning to Ohio and Pennsylvania ever since we started franchising, and we feel very fortunate to have Franco and his team lead the way there,” said Mangiamele. “Since Franco and I share an Italian heritage, we take special pride in bringing Bennigan’s to the birthplace of Dean Martin! I’m impressed by the passion that the Carapellotti family has for Bennigan’s and I know they’re going to show these three communities just how special the casual dining experience can be.”

As it redefines the casual dining segment, Legendary Restaurant Brands LLC continues to experience significant unit growth both domestically and internationally while achieving solid revenue growth over the last several years.

Since the end of 2012, the company has opened new franchise locations in Clarksburg and Frederick, Md.; Sacramento, Calif.; Melbourne, Fla., Lexington, Ky.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; Dubai, UAE; Amwaj, Bahrain and a corporate location in Panama City, Fla.

Additional restaurants are planned for Florida, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina; and internationally in Mexico, Central America, Pakistan, Australia and India.

