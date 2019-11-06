bellagreen Makes Life More Beautiful with Special Holiday Promotion

Texas’ greenest restaurant surprises and delights guests with in-store gift card incentive

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Always on a mission to make life more beautiful, bellagreen

will capture the essence of the holidays with its new gift card promotion.

Starting Nov. 5 through Dec. 31, the American bistro will introduce an exciting in-store gift card promotion that surprises and delights guests. With every $50 gift card purchase, the purchaser will receive a surprise “gift” – an envelope containing either a $10, $15 or $25 bellagreen comp card for use in January. To add to the spirit of giving, some of the envelopes will even have a randomly placed $100 Amex gift card!

bellagreen will offer an online gift card incentive in addition to the in-store promotion. For every $50 a guest spends on bellagreen e-gift cards, they will receive a $10 bellagreen e-gift card. Guests interested in purchasing e-gift cards should visit bellagreen.com to start their order.

“At bellagreen, we create beautiful moments that turn into memories for our guests and what better time to make life more beautiful than the holidays?” said CEO Jason Morgan. “Giving is a beautiful thing and this year, we’ll enhance the spirit of the season by surprising guests who give the gift of bella with a gift for themselves.”

Since 2008, bellagreen has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites including a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pastas and desserts. The brand was founded to provide great-tasting options for guests with dietary restrictions including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian. The menu offers Best Aquaculture Practices (“BAP”) certified seafood, locally-sourced Texas angus beef and an extensive selection of Sustainability In Practice (“SIP”) certified wines.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly.” All nine bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition to reducing plastic waste, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to maintain harmony with the environment.

For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com.

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes limitations due to allergies to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. With six locations in Houston and three in DFW, bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

