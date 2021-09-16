bellagreen Celebrates Grand Opening of First-Ever Carry-Out and Delivery-Only Prototype

Texas’ Greenest Restaurant

to host sweepstakes and offer free delivery through Oct. 16

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) bellagreen

– an emerging brand featuring starters, salads, burgers, pastas, tacos, desserts and more – is making life more beautiful and convenient for Houstonians with the opening of its new Galleria-area location on Thursday, Sept. 16!

Located at 5018 San Felipe St., Houston’s new bellagreen will debut the brand’s first-ever Carry-Out and Delivery-Only prototype, allowing guests to delight in the flavorful, chef-driven menu they already love, while enjoying a faster, on-the-go experience. Maintaining its focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients, the location’s menu will feature eco-friendly, made-from-scratch dishes that can be modified to meet specific dietary needs.

Committed to creating memorable moments and experiences for its guests, the American Bistro is celebrating its grand opening by giving fans the chance to win FREE bellagreen for an entire month! Now through Sept. 30, guests can visit bellagreen.com/galleriagrandopeningsweeps to enter the sweepstakes. One lucky winner will claim the grand prize, and the first 250 to enter will win a FREE bellagreen entrée!

The excitement doesn’t stop there. All guests that place an order on Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 17 will receive a gift certificate for $10 off a future order of $20 or more! The brand is also offering free delivery on direct orders of $20 or more with the code: bellaGALLERIA through Oct. 16. Both offers are limited to the new Carry-Out and Delivery location.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce our all-new prototype to the Houston community,” said CEO Jason Morgan. “Houston is our home market and we can’t wait to give locals a more convenient way to enjoy their favorite chef-inspired bellagreen menu items, whether they’re on-the-go, getting lunch delivered to the office or enjoying a meal in the comfort of their own homes. We look forward to celebrating our grand opening with guests and bringing our beautiful food to the Galleria area!”

Along with its new advanced, limited-footprint model, bellagreen is quickly becoming a digital leader in the fast-casual space through its strategic technology innovation. The opening of the new Carry-Out and Delivery-Only prototype coincides with the recent launch of bellagreen’s new app and loyalty program, b green Rewards , which creates a more convenient experience for guests by allowing them to order ahead and get delivery while earning beautiful rewards. With a significant focus on digital sales, the new location will rely heavily on orders placed directly through the app, bellagreen’s website, and third-party delivery apps.

In addition to its branded app, bellagreen introduced its new internal delivery system in 2020, which allows its own team members to deliver direct digital orders placed through bellagreen.com or the b green Rewards app. By choosing to order direct, guests receive their order 15 minutes faster, spend 25% less and enjoy a better experience, compared to orders placed through third-party delivery apps. Like other bellagreen restaurants, the Carry-Out and Delivery location will internally deliver direct orders during peak lunch and dinner hours.

As Texas’ Greenest Restaurant, bellagreen strives to help its guests “Eat Well & Tread Lightly” and all bellagreen restaurants have officially reduced their plastic footprint by 90%. In addition, bellagreen decreases its ecological footprint through water conservation, alternative power, pollution reduction, sustainable sourcing practices, and upcycled furnishing and building materials to support a healthy environment.

bellagreen was founded in Houston in 2008, and the Galleria-area location will mark the brand’s sixth area restaurant in Houston and eighth in Texas. For additional information, please visit bellagreen.com .

About bellagreen

bellagreen is a fast-casual American bistro that serves chef-inspired dishes made in a scratch kitchen with the freshest, finest ingredients. The menu consists of a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas, kid’s items and desserts. bellagreen is passionate about accommodating the dietary needs of every guest. This includes allergy limitations due to gluten, soy, egg, dairy and nuts, as well as diet choices such as vegetarian and vegan. The brand currently has five locations in Houston and two in DFW. bellagreen is committed to creating natural, beautiful food while using sustainable restaurant operations to make life and Earth more beautiful with every meal. To learn more, please visit bellagreen.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter with handle @eatbellagreen.

