Barberitos Health & Wellness Updates Include Curbside Delivery and Mobile App Options

Burrito chain announcing Tech-savvy solutions and Delivery services as options for its customers during the COVID-19 outbreak

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Barberitos has launched several initiatives to keep its guests and team members safe and to make it easier for guests to get their hands on the brand’s farm-fresh food. The fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina has 50 locations across the Southeast.

Dining options available to Barberitos guests include:

Mobile App – The recently updated app offers a location finder, online ordering and the ability to request curbside delivery. Curbside Delivery – Beginning today, a team member will bring to-go orders to the car. Guests can also select curbside service online via Barberitos.com . Delivery Services – Call the local restaurant to learn which delivery services that specific franchise location is offering.

“The health and wellness of our guests and team members is our foremost concern, so we are sharing ways we are providing guests their food in the safest manner possible,” said Barberitos Founder & CEO Downing Barber.

In addition, all locations have taken additional proactive steps as recommended by the CDC and the FDA:

Thorough cleaning of hard surfaces

Frequent sanitizing of high-trafficked areas

Communicating with local health officials

Updating health & wellness procedures

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. In addition to the pulled pork, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

