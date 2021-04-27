Barberitos Celebrates Cinco De Mayo with FREE Cheese Dip

Fast-casual restaurant offers fan-favorite side to guests

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual burrito restaurant with 50 locations across the Southeast, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday, May 5 by offering one free small cheese dip to its guests at participating locations. This special offer can only be purchased through the Barberitos mobile app.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy the fan-favorite topping with fresh corn tortillas chips or Barberitos’ entrees including burritos, bowls, salads, Barberitos Celebrates Cinco De Mayo with FREE Cheese Dipnachos, tacos or quesadillas.

“The best way the Barberitos team knows how to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is by giving away our beloved cheese dip for free to all our loyal guests,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “Our farm-fresh food is made in-store every day, and we look forward to celebrating big this year.”

The Barberitos mobile app provides updated technology for their location finder, in-app online ordering and quick ways to earn rewards and pay online.

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, pork, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos and its Cinco de Mayo offer, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and the community, please visit www.barberitos.com .

About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, all of Barberitos’ menu items are made in-house daily, including the hand-smashed guacamole. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, “Nation’s Restaurant News” included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

Contact:

Rob Kremer

Rhythm Communications

404-218-3077

The post Barberitos Celebrates Cinco De Mayo with FREE Cheese Dip first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.