Baltimore's Tagliata named a top U.S. restaurant by Wine Enthusiast magazine

Tagliata, the Italian chophouse in Harbor East, was named one of the country’s best wine restaurants by the magazine Wine Enthusiast.

In a feature released this week titled “America’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants,” Wine Enthusiast says it chose Tagliata for “rushing out of the gate last year, serving upscale Italian in a capacious space with Baltimore’s largest wine list.”

John Kelley, the restaurant’s sommelier, was interviewed for the piece.

“The wines of Sicily are one of the most exciting things happening in agriculture anywhere on earth,” he said.

Opened in August, Tagliata, a property by the Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group, is the only Maryland restaurant to make Wine Enthusiast’s 2018 list. Atlas also owns and operates Ouzo Bay, Azumi and other Baltimore restaurants.

Read The Baltimore Sun’s dining review of Tagliata, located at 1012 Fleet St., here.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews