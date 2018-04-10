Bake Your Selfie to Get on Netflix's 'Nailed It!'

“Nailed It!” is a new Netflix cooking show in which questionably talented home bakers attempt to re-create fancy desserts, all for the chance of winning $10,000. Hilarity, as you might imagine, ensues.

Want to have the chance to make a fool of yourself on the next season of that national, on-demand television show? “Nailed It!” just announced a #bakeyourselfie contest. No, it has nothing to do with roasting your iPhone in the oven. Instead, you're supposed to decorate a cookie with your self-portrait and then publish that piece of artwork on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter alongside a real photo of yourself.

Considering how terrible most selfies are, the chance for embarrassment seems unduly high here. But that's up to you.

Obviously, there is some fine print. Make sure to attach the proper tags (@NailedIt, #BakeYourselfie and #NailedItNetflix). Plus, you must bake the officially sanctioned sugar cookie recipe, which can be found on the show's Facebook page. Only those 21 or older need apply.

You have until April 20 to get your entries in. Then the producers of the show will declare a winner, while hopefully not mercilessly mocking the ones who didn't make the cut. Best of luck — hope you nail it, as they say.

