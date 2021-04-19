Bad Daddy’s Adds Even More Dangerously Delicious Items to Its Innovative Menu

Popular gourmet burger joint is now offering Chicken Enchilada Sandwich, Salmon Teriyaki Sandwich and Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bad Daddy’s mouthwatering menu is now offering even more handcrafted favorites with the addition of two new artisan sandwiches and the return of a renowned, crowd-pleasing starter.

Bad Daddy’s new craveable non-burger items feature strong flavor profiles that pack a serious punch. Be sure to bring a big appetite to enjoy these new creations:

Chicken Enchilada Sandwich – This handcrafted sandwich is made with grilled chicken breast, seasoned and tossed in Bad Daddy’s house-made signature enchilada sauce, topped with pepper jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, crispy tortilla strips and a fried whole jalapeño on a toasted brioche bun.

Salmon Teriyaki Sandwich ­– Wild-caught salmon fillet grilled with teriyaki, loaded with house-made pineapple salsa, siracha, and sweet potato fries on a brioche bun.

Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos ­– A fun new twist on an old fan-favorite, these nachos are stacked with crispy shredded pork, black beans and house-roasted corn topped with Bad Daddy's very own Amber Ale queso, house-made pineapple salsa, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, hand mixed jalapeño ranch, BBQ sauce, cilantro and green onions.

“We strive to offer a variety of menu items beyond our signature burgers in order to cater to every guest,” said Bad Daddy’s CEO Ryan Zink. “Each of our menu items have a unique Bad Daddy’s twist to it, so they truly are one-of-a-kind. Our commitment to menu innovation enables us to create a variety of the best American cuisine that is sure to please any and every appetite.”

To view Bad Daddy’s full menu, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com .

About Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. owns, operates, franchises and licenses 39 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full-service “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of local and craft beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, Good Times Restaurants Inc. operates and franchises a regional quick-service drive-thru restaurant chain consisting of 32 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants located primarily in Colorado.

