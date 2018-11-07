Back to Black: 24 Black-Owned Restaurants on Chicago's North Side

Back in February, I wrote a story about black food and beverage professionals in Chicago and their work to provide more inclusive spaces and visibility for other chefs and bartenders of color. One reader, Kareem Dixon of Edgewater, shared his reaction on Twitter:

“I know this isn't the main focus of the article, but I wish there were more Black-owned establishments on the northside. I'd like to be able to support more.”

Dixon’s tweet touched on a couple of challenges people face when attempting to support black-owned businesses. It’s often difficult to identify these establishments in the first place, and many black-owned businesses are located on the South and West sides of the city. But, lest we forget, black people and black businesses exist on the North Side, too.

“There is a stigma of black-owned restaurants and bars specifically in Chicago,” said Eldridge Williams, owner of The Delta, which showcases Mississippi Delta-style tamales on its menu. “They don’t get mentioned often enough, at least alongside other reputable places that you hear about in Chicago. The places that get the write-ups — you know, the places that win the awards, get the James Beard and the Michelins (stars) and all of that — you know like, ain’t nobody black owning those places.” (While they don’t own these restaurants, Chicagoland has a few exceptions: executive chef Ian Davis, sommelier Christopher Harris, and bar manager and assistant general manager Julius White of Michelin-starred Band of Bohemia, Entente, and Vie, respectively.)

Williams said he looked for a restaurant space in Hyde Park (he eventually hopes to open another Delta in the South Side neighborhood) before he found The Delta’s Wicker Park home. Customers are sometimes shocked to learn the owner is black, he said, but Williams wants to be known as a great restaurateur, period. Once he found the restaurant’s location, he decided to showcase the concept’s black heritage with art and music, while also creating a space that would be welcoming to customers of various backgrounds.

“I’mma put the blackest restaurant in the whitest neighborhood and it’s gonna work. It’s gonna work,” he said. “White people want to come in here and they’re gonna be so comfortable and they’re going to want to just exist in this space, and black people are going to be proud. And that's what’s happening.”

New Orleans transplant Brian Jupiter also considered spaces in Hyde Park and Bronzeville before opening Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods in Wicker Park this June. He also serves as executive chef and managing partner at Frontier. Jupiter uses his position of power to help other black people move up in the culinary world.

“Another thing about being black-owned is (you’re) in a position to employ people,” he said. “That's always been a mission of mine. No, it’s not the easiest thing in the world because a lot of us aren’t necessarily trained. I take a lot of people with zero to very little experience. But when people — especially when our people — get it, they can really grow and travel and work in other places. Basketball is not the only way out of the hood.”

From traditional Ethiopian, Ghanaian and Nigerian fare to Creole, Jamaican and soul food, here are 24 black-owned restaurants north of the Loop.

(Reporter’s note: Let me be clear — communities on the South and West sides are continually under- or misrepresented in the media, and in food and beverage coverage in particular, many black-owned spots are left out of the narrative. For this story, I chose a very narrow focus based on reader feedback, but there are ample opportunities to support black-owned businesses throughout Chicago.)

Batter and Berries

2748 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-248-7710

The BYOB Lincoln Park spot is consistently super busy, so be prepared to wait a couple of hours before digging into the French toast flight with strawberry, lemon, blueberry and caramel French toast ($11.50) or the cluck-n-gaufre, a sweet potato waffle stuffed and topped with fried chicken and hot sauce ($13.50).

The Delta

1745 W. North Ave., 773-360-1793

Try the red hot tamales with spicy beef brisket ($6 for three), fried rice with chicken and mushroom ($16) or the grilled Isola catfish with eggplant and Chinese broccoli ($21).

Demera

4801 N. Broadway, 773-334-8787

Ethiopian chef/owner Tigist Reda opened Uptown’s Demera in 2007. Try a family style messob (combination platter) with beef, chicken, lamb, seafood and vegetarian dishes ($16.50-$17.95 per person) along with Tej, Ethiopian honey wine ($8).

Denden Eritrean Restaurant

6635 N. Clark St., 773-973-4752

Denden serves up Eritrean fare like spicy zighni, beef with onions and garlic in a spicy stew ($14.99) and bamia, okra and spinach with garlic and jalapeño ($12.50).

Ethiopian Diamond Restaurant & Bar

6120 N. Broadway, 773-338-6100; 7537 N. Clark St., 773-764-2200

Owner Almaz Yigizaw opened the original Ethiopian Diamond in Edgewater in 1996, followed by a second location in Rogers Park. Try sambusa, pastry stuffed with spiced meat or vegetables ($7 for four) followed by shimbra asa, a spicy chickpea stew ($14.75).

Frontier

1072 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-772-4322

Grab your friends and family and share a whole smoked pig served with mac and cheese, salad, seasonal vegetables and buttered rolls ($550, serves 12-15 adults, pre-order three days in advance) or choose an entree for one, like the lamb burger with cucumber dill yogurt ($15).

Grace’s African Restaurant

4409 N. Broadway, 773-271-6000

The Ghanaian menu features waakye, or rice and beans with fish, chicken or beef and kenkey, fermented cornmeal dough served with fish (both $14).

Hecky’s Barbecue

1902 Green Bay Road, Evanston, 847-492-1182

Hecky’s has been serving barbecue in Evanston since 1983. Try the Chicago style ribs and hot links combo ($14.50) with fries and bread.

Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods

1415 N. Wood St., 773-360-8320

The restaurant’s Eggplant Orleans with crawfish beurre blanc ($14) tends to be an unexpected crowd favorite, says Chef Jupiter. Mae’s signature fried chicken ($12) is a top seller, or try the Po’ Man’s Seafood Tower ($36) with catfish, shrimp, oysters, crawfish, hush puppies and crispy potatoes.

Irie Jerk Bar & Grill

3404 N. Clark St., 872-802-4999

This Jamaican fusion restaurant offers daily lunch and dinner specials, plus entrees like whole red snapper (market price) with rice and beans, cabbage, yams, macaroni or fried plantains.

Iyanze Bar & Cafe

4623 N. Broadway, 773-944-1417

Iyanze’s West African menu lets diners customize their meal of a starch base with additional meat or fish options. Try the jollof rice or pounded yam plate for $10.

Kizin Creole Restaurant

2311 Howard St., 773-961-7275

Get a “taste of Haiti” with taso kabrit, fried goat with spicy Creole sauce and a side of diri kole, Haitian rice and beans ($14.99).

Jamaica Jerk

3357 Dempster St., Skokie, 847-933-3304

Try the jerk chicken (white or dark meat) with three sides ($13.25). Options include rice and peas, white rice, fried plantains, collard greens, steamed cabbage, cornbread, macaroni and cheese, and candied yams.

Luella’s Southern Kitchen

4609 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-961-8196

Named for chef/owner Darnell Reed’s great grandmother, the Lincoln Square restaurant features classics like chicken gumbo ($10) and shrimp and grits with barbecue shrimp and cream cheese grits ($16).

Luella’s Gospel Bird

2009 N. Damen Ave.

Reed’s new fried chicken spot is set to open this week in Bucktown, where Reed will serve traditional buttermilk fried chicken, jerk chicken and the Gospel Bird — fried chicken with Creole sauce, seasoning and Worcestershire sauce, Eater reports.

Mogadishu Restaurant

931 N. Orleans St., 312-265-1850

This Near North Side Somali restaurant offers generous sampler portions of digaag duban chicken, stewed spinach and saffron rice at an affordable price ($10).

Mr. Brown’s Lounge

2301 W. Chicago Ave., 773-278-4445

Try the oxtail with butter beans, rice and peas, cabbage and plantains ($22) at the West Town Jamaican spot, which also features live music and DJ sets.

Ms. T’s Southern Fried Chicken

3343 N. Broadway, 773-728-2500

Get your fried chicken fix in Lakeview with the eight-wing dinner ($13.25) with fries, bread and coleslaw.

Nigerian Kitchen

4447 N. Broadway, 773-271-4010

Warm up with Ogbono soup, ground mango seed with rice sauce and ground seafood, meat or spinach ($11).

Ras Dashen Ethiopian

5846 N. Broadway, 773-506-9601

A fixture on Broadway since 2001, Ras Dashen earned the 2018 Jean Banchet Award for best ethnic restaurant. Along with traditional Ethiopian fare, you can try Buna be Jebena ($3.50+), coffee brewed in a clay pot during an Ethiopian coffee ceremony.

Safari Lounge

7124 N. Clark St., 773-856-0803

Demera’s Tigist Reda and husband Germai Lemma also own the Rogers Park lounge and restaurant, which hosts weekly themed party nights, live music and features Ethiopian and Caribbean dishes.

Soulé

1931 W. Chicago Ave., 312-526-3825

Owner Bridgette Harris opened the West Town soul/Creole restaurant in 2017, which features dishes like fried catfish with your choice of side ($15). Side dishes include dirty rice, greens, mac and cheese and sweet potatoes.

Tesfa Cuisine

1023 W. Wilson Ave., 312-698-4481

Try shiro, spiced chickpea flour with onion, garlic, ginger and berbere sauce ($11.55) at Tesfa, which is the Amharic word (the language of Ethiopia) for “hope.

Vee Vee’s African Restaurant

6232 N. Broadway, 773-465-2424

The Edgewater restaurant is also a Taste of Chicago classic, serving up dishes like red beans and rice with jerk chicken and sauteed goat with fried plantains.

Resources

Diddy and Jay-Z are reportedly working on an app that will allow users to find black-owned businesses in their cities, but there’s no word yet on when that’ll be released. Check out these directories for more ways to support black-owned spots in Chicago.

Black Chicago Eats

This site features a directory of black-owned restaurants sorted by neighborhood (including suburbs) and cuisine.

Black Food & Beverage

Read profiles on black food and beverage professionals in Chicago — the site aims to help tell a more complete story about the city’s culinary scene by highlighting black owners, chefs, servers, writers, bartenders and sommeliers.

Black Owned Chicago

Search for black restaurants, professional services, entertainment, health and spa providers and more, plus you can filter by label to narrow your search.

EatOkra

Available on iPhone and Android, the EatOkra app is a location-based guide to black-owned restaurants.

Where U Came From

This site and app features crowd-sourced businesses as well as articles about black business.

