Asian eatery Lotus headed to I-Drive's Pointe Orlando

A new Asian fusion restaurant, Lotus, is coming to Pointe Orlando on International Drive.

Lotus Asian House will take the former spot of RA Sushi with a menu of Chinese, Thai, Japanese and Vietnamese dishes, said Pointe Orlando management.

Restauranteur Karim El Sherif is heading the project after running food and beverage operations at hotels in New Orleans and New York.

“We want to make this an area where people will want to sip creative cocktails and sample Pan-Asian cuisine, inspired by street food vendors found all over Asia,” said a statement from El Sherif, “as well as having options for the late-night crowd to enjoy our in-house house DJ and tasty bites from the Dim Sum cart.”

It is set to open in early 2019.

The restaurant will feature a lounge with a large Buddha sculpture at the entrance, along with booths and communal tables.

Lotus will join two other new restaurants coming into Pointe Orlando, Hopdoddy Burger Bar and Hampton Social, a northeastern coast themed restaurant.

The restaurant’s address will be 9101 International Drive.

