The Art of Food: American Artist Mateo Blanco Named New Manager at Orlando Sushi Restaurant

Blanco to lead team at Akasaka, formerly Amura

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mateo Blanco has made a splash in many creative fields over the years. He has received national attention for his depictions of pop culture icons using unusual media, from a portrait of Jennifer Lawrence made of peanuts to a bust of Batman made of Smarties. He also sang at a birthday celebration for George H.W. Bush.

Now, he’s taking on a new creative field – restaurants.

Blanco has been selected as the new manager for the beloved Orlando sushi spot Akasaka, formerly Amura.

The new position is not as unusual as his artworks. Blanco has opened several restaurants in the past, including Morimoto Asia, STK Orlando, Maria and Enzo’s, Enzo’s Hideaway, The Edison and Pizza Ponte. He has experience as a chef, and he has worked at some of the biggest names in hospitality, including the Boca Raton Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort and the Amway Center.

He has a passion for food, and it often inspires his art. In fact, he has used candy, sugar, coffee beans and more in pieces in the past.

In his new role, he will bring two of his passions together, looking to provide impeccable service and a delicious meal to all visitors, building on the great reputation Akasaka has in the Orlando community.

Blanco hopes to instill the same values in his employees, inspiring and teaching a new generation how to work with passion and discipline in order to offer the best experience to guests.

“This new role is an extension of my creative vision,” Blanco said. “I love food, and I often use it in my work. But I am also passionate about interacting with people and making them happy. This role at Akasaka allows me to combine all of those aspects right here for the Orlando community.”

Akasaka has a long history in Orlando. The full-service restaurant offers fresh sushi, including special house rolls, and traditional Japanese cuisine made from the freshest ingredients.

Owner of Akasaka, Dongeun Shin, is excited to have Blanco as a member of the team and looks forward to what he will bring. “Mateo’s vision for the restaurant is extraordinary and very unique. I think his innovative ideas, strong discipline and charisma with clients will help propel Akasaka forward,” said Shin.

To learn more about Akasaka, visit https://www.akasaka-sushi.com .

To view Blanco’s art and other projects, visit http://mateoblanco.us .

About Mateo Blanco

Mateo Blanco stands out for using unusual materials to create works of art, which have captured the attention of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! His art is sold at ArtSpace Virginia Miller Galleries in Coral Gables, Rosenbaum Contemporary in Boca Raton, Jane’s Art Center in New Smyrna Beach and some pieces have been displayed at Disney Springs and Aloft Hotel in downtown Orlando. Blanco was born in Miami in September 1981. Blanco is also a talented opera singer. He sang a birthday celebration for President George H.W. Bush. For more information or inquiries, visit his Instagram @mateoblancoart .

