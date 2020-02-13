Arooga’s President Gary Huether, Jr. Named to the Power List 2020: Reader Picks of the Most Influential Restaurant Executives in the Country by Nation’s Restaurant News

Brand’s Co-Founder Selected from Over 400 Nominations

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Co-Founder and President has been recognized for the fourth time as part of Nation’s Restaurant News The Power List 2020: Reader Picks , ranking #76 in his category of Most Influential Restaurant Executives in the Country out of over four hundred overall submissions.

Nation’s Restaurant News’ released their selections for their annual Power List Reader Picks last week, where Huether joined some of the biggest players in the restaurant industry in the ranks.

“I’m thrilled to be honored again by Nation’s Restaurant News.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “I wouldn’t be here without my great team behind me, and I appreciate them for continuing to make me stand out.”

Huether was Baltimore born and central Pennsylvania raised, and was already an entrepreneur by the time he was 21 years old, owning Snap-On Tool franchises in Pennsylvania and Maryland with several employees and an order fulfillment warehouse. Huether sold his Snap-On businesses at age 25 when an opportunity to take over ownership of a local bar in Harrisburg, Pa presented itself, and he hasn’t looked back since. His single unit purchase in 2008 has since succeeded to a restaurant franchise with 19 locations throughout the east coast and many more in the pipeline.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 & 2019 Top Food-Based Franchises, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, and Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

