Arooga’s Offering Free Meals for Moms Easter Sunday

Get Your Easter On at #AroogasFreeEats

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s loves moms-especially on Easter.

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is offering Moms free eats 11am-9pm at all its participating locations on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018 (offer excludes North Plainfield, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ locations).

If there’s something Arooga’s does better than awesome deals, it’s awesome grub, and they’ve got everything on their menu for everyone in the family-from scratch-made appetizers such as their hand-breaded mozzarella triangles, to no antibiotic ever wagyu burgers, and options for vegetarians or flexitarians such their Faux Wings and Impossible Burger. There’s even an award-winning menu just for the kiddos.

Arooga’s “brunches” too with their signature “Brunch You in the Face” menu available at select locations 11am-2pm, which features items such as their made to order Hangover Bowl, Captain Crunch French Toast, and Breakfast Tots (limited menu offered at locations serving brunch).

Brunch is available at the following locations:

1300 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, Pa 17011

201 North Second St, Harrisburg, Pa 17101

7025 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, Pa 17112

125 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster, Pa 17603

4713 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pa 17050

105 W King St, Shippensburg, Pa 17257

1 West Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772

“We’ve got something for every member of your family, and with a deal this good, there should be no question where you take your family to eat on Easter Sunday.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “Whether you’re coming for brunch, lunch, or dinner, we’ve got you covered, with a free meal for Mom to sweeten the deal.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 16 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. A 17th location under construction in Florida is slated to open within the next couple of months.

Arooga’s “Moms Eat Free” promotion is dine-in only, and with purchase of equal or greater value. Lesser value item is discounted, and offer does not include daily specials or wings. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or promotions and is limited to one discount per check. Beverage is not included in offer. Offer valid at participating Arooga’s locations only (excluding North Plainfield, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ). Limited menu available at locations offering brunch. To find an Arooga’s near you, visit www.aroogas.com/locations.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com