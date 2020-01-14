Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Ranked A Top Franchise for Fourth Consecutive Year in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 2020

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company’s most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks Arooga’s as #423 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

“The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now,” says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand like Dunkin’ that’s ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they’re forward-thinking, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers’ needs—because in an ever-changing business environment, that’s what a franchise must do to thrive.”

The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

“It’s awesome to be recognized again by Entrepreneur alongside some real powerhouses in the restaurant industry.” said Gary Huether, Jr., President and Co-Founder of Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar. “To be selected is such an honor, and we’re thrilled to have made it to this list for four consecutive years.”

To view Arooga’s in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 & 2019 Top Food-Based Franchises, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, and Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

