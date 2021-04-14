Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Named to FranServe Fran-Tastic 500

Annual Ranking Recognizes 500 Brands for Their Efforts in Cultivating Business Ownership

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar has been recognized among 500 brands in FranServe® Fran-Tastic 500 2021 selections for their outstanding support and guidance to franchise owners, current and potential, in realizing their dreams of business ownership.

Arooga’s was nominated and selected based upon the following criteria: brand identity, turnkey model, operational support, superb training, industry leader, scalability, quick to launch, and clear marketing message.

Alesia Visconti, CEO of FranServe Inc. says, “Franchising is a doorway for many people looking to be their own boss. A brand that makes our annual “FRAN-TASTIC 500” list demonstrates that it goes above and beyond the norm in helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising! It’s a brand that sets itself apart!”

“We are so excited to be recognized for the first time in FranServe.” said Gary Huether, Jr., President and Co-Founder of Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar. “We truly value our important franchise partnerships and look forward to building on those relationships and forming new, future partnerships.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020 and Top 200 Food Franchises 2020, Franchise Times Top 200 + 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, and Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, the Arooga’s restaurant company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept and an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

