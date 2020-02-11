Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar Just Threw a Grenade into the Food Fight

Brand is Entering #chickensandwichwars With Limited Time Hand-Breaded Chicken Creations

Harrisburg, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Harrisburg, PA- based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is throwing its hat in the ring of the hot new hand-breaded chicken fight by offering three incredible new items for a limited time, which include two chicken sandwiches that are giving contenders something to cluck about.

Made from no-antibiotic ever chicken breasts, hand-breaded in their signature batter, and fried to crispy perfection, these limited time offers are exclusively available at all Arooga’s locations through February and March:

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: Hand-breaded, no antibiotic ever chicken breast, Nashville hot infused oil, dill pickles, coleslaw, brioche roll

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders: Tenders with Nashville hot infused oil, dill pickles, and side slaw

OG Chicken Sandwich: Hand-breaded breast, mayo, dill pickles, brioche roll

“There’s nothing more American than awesome, homestyle hand-breaded chicken.” said Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “And when you get it the Arooga’s way, you’re guaranteed the best quality chicken breast, awesome signature batter, and probably one of the best chicken sandwiches you’ll ever have.”

Arooga’s new limited time offers are available at all locations and priced by market. These items are not subject to discount and are not eligible for coupons or other offers.

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2020, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 & 2019 Top Food-Based Franchises, Technomic’s Top 500 Restaurant Chains 2019, and Restaurant Business’ Future 50 2019, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.net , or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com .

