Arooga’s Announces Partnership with Yext for Digital Knowledge Management

Strategic Alignment Will Allow More Control of Brand Experience Across Digital Universe

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Arooga’s Grille House & Sports bar is pleased to announce today its latest collaboration with Yext, the leading Digital Knowledge Management platform whose mission is to provide companies control of their online profiles across hundreds of their integrated partners which include maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action.

The Harrisburg, Pa based full service restaurant concept made the move early this year, but only recently began to reap the benefits of its new and improved online presence after officially going live earlier this month.

“We recognize the importance of maintaining our brand profile in this digital age where everything lives online.” said Gary Huether, Jr., President and Co-Founder of Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar. “Yext allows us the capability to control our brand across hundreds of online platforms, which is important as we continue to grow so that we control our messaging, and also so our guests can easily find answers about Arooga’s online.”

“The rise of intelligence is changing the game for restaurants everywhere, as customers armed with AI-powered services like Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa, can simply say “sports bar” or “tater tots” and immediately get back a direct answer,” said Lee Zucker, Head of Industry, Food Services at Yext. “In this new environment, forward-thinking food businesses like Arooga’s that take control of their digital knowledge now are going to have a crucial advantage. We’re proud to partner with Arooga’s to put perfect information about their restaurants everywhere.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its groundbreaking operational practices, which include creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, practicing environmentally responsible methods as part of their Green Restaurant Certification, and partnering with leaders in technology and software to enhance the overall guest experience.

Arooga’s currently has 16 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is an innovative full-service casual restaurant and bar with a sports and entertainment focus that combines exceptional food and beverages, with unique concepts, and proprietary operational strategies. Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar was founded in July 2008, and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 100 locations in the Eastern U.S. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their “unique sports and entertainment restaurant & bar” concept to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.aroogas.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com