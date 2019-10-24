Areppas’ Third NYC Location is Now Open

The new fast casual Soho eatery at 25 Cleveland Place is 1,000 sq feet inside with plans to open an outdoor courtyard this spring.

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Areppas‘ third brick-and-mortar eatery, brought to you by husband and wife team Celestino Diaz and Brooke Carrie Hil, is now open for business at 25 Cleveland Place. The new Soho location is 1,000 square feet inside with 16 seats and has plans to open a 1,500 square foot outdoor courtyard next spring. Patrons are given an authentic taste of Venezuela with plenty of modern and customizable menu options to boot. Areppas is a fast-growing, fast-casual concept that has a flagship location at 954 3rd Avenue, and recently opened a second eatery in Gramercy at 115 East 23rd Street last month. The eatery aims to introduce fresh, tasty, and cost-effective Latin-based options to the New York City market.

Areppas is known for serving fresh, wholesome dishes with the best quality artisan grains, proteins and seasonal ingredients. Each location offers options for vegans, vegetarians and carnivores with bowls, salads, empanadas and tequeños along with signature arepas and the option to create your own.

Signatures like the Downtown Arepa ($9.75) includes short rib and de mano cheese (soft, white cheese most commonly associated with Venezuelan cuisine), The Uptown Arepa ($8.75) is made with a verde arepa (cilantro, parsley & lime), pulled pork, avocado, tomato & jalapeño and The Queen ($8.75) includes shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, lime juice & mayo, The Chicken Supreme Bowl ($12.95) is made with white rice, slowly roasted chicken, fresh tomatoes, Bean Salad, chicken salad and salsa rosada sauce, Vegan Bowl ($12.50) includes rice, black beans and sweet plantains, vegan veggie burger made from a blend of organic whole grains and organic vegetables seasoned with organic spices, Short Ribs Supreme Bowl ($12.95) includes White rice, shredded short rib cooked with wine overnight, fresh tomatoes, bean salad, onions, salsa rosada sauce and the Pork Supreme Bowl ($12.95) includes white rice, slowly roasted pork tenderloin, pico de gallo, radishes, bean salad, onions, garlic sauce. Empanadas ($3.95) include chicken, cheese, short rib and a vegan empanada with a vegan veggie burger and organic vegetables (corn, carrots, onions, green peppers) & organic spices.

Areppas new Soho location is open Monday-Sunday 11am-11pm. For more information please visit, Areppas.com.

