Arby’s Wildly Popular Venison Sandwich to Return Nationwide October 21

Limited-Edition Elk Sandwich to be Released in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Arby’s dared to go where no restaurant chain had gone before when it launched a limited-edition Venison Sandwich in five select hunting-centric states last year. Participating restaurants sold out of the sandwich within hours, and the unique offering generated an outpouring of requests from hunters and meat lovers across the country hoping to try Arby’s take on venison.

That hunt will end October 21 when Arby’s Venison Sandwich returns, this time at every Arby’s restaurant in America. The sandwich will be available while supplies last – and they are expected to go quickly.

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. “On October 21, we want hunters and meat enthusiasts across the country to visit their local Arby’s and enjoy this amazing sandwich. It’s a perfect example of the level of innovation coming from our teams and our commitment to creating experiences that guests can only get at Arby’s.”

Arby’s Venison Sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll. The venison is marinated in garlic, salt and pepper and then sous-vide for three hours to juicy, tender perfection. The juniper berry sauce is a Cabernet steak sauce infused with juniper berries, giving the already unique sandwich another signature twist.

With the Venison Sandwich now available nationwide, Arby’s culinary team is already searching for the next bold limited-edition meat to add to the menu. They will start with a limited-edition Elk Sandwich, available Oct. 21 in three restaurants in the popular elk hunting states of Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. The sandwich features a tender elk steak topped with blackberry port steak sauce and crispy onions on a toasted specialty roll.

The Elk Sandwich will be offered at the following Arby’s locations:

200 East 144th Ave., Thornton, Colorado 80023

2607 CY Ave., Casper, Wyoming 82604

2834 King Ave. W, Billings, Montana 59102

