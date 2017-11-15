Arbella's ode to peanut butter and jelly

"I think nostalgia is a really big thing in cocktails and bars right now," says Arbella's beverage director Eric Trousdale. "That's where the idea (for the Old School) comes from - to bring the nostalgic flavors of youth into a cocktail format."

Take the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Like the childhood staple from which it gets its inspiration, Arbella's drink is basically two ingredients, peanut butter-infused vodka and a giant grape jelly ice cube. It arrives in two parts - with the ice cube chilling in an old fashioned glass, while the peanut butter vodka (and some Concord grape juice, for good measure) comes served in a small and highly Instagrammable jelly jar.

According to Trousdale, getting the vodka to absorb all the right essences of the peanut butter, without too much fat and oil, was the key challenge in making the drink work. To achieve the desired effect, he uses a modified fat-washing process to infuse the peanut butter flavor into the alcohol, then render the fat from the finished product.

As the cocktail sits in the glass, more and more grape flavor seeps into the mixture from the slowly melting ice cube, leaving a beverage with a creamy mouthfeel, a strong peanut butter flavor and a healthy dose of nostalgia.

Anthony Settipani is a freelance writer.

