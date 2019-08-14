Applebee’s Nationwide Delivery Has Arrived

Order at Applebees.com for Craveable Goodness Delivered to Your Door Powered by DoorDash; Free Delivery through September 1

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar just made dining at home or on-the-go easier, more convenient and more flavorful with Applebee’s Delivery? available at participating restaurants nationwide. Now, wherever you are, you can order online at Applebees.com or through the mobile app and Applebee’s Delivery, powered by DoorDash, will have your favorite mouthwatering Boneless Chicken Wings and Loaded Shrimp Fajitas delivered to your door hot and fresh. For those meals when you’re too tired to cook or just don’t want to pack the family in the car, Applebee’s Delivery has your back.

Applebee’s is celebrating the news in two big ways. First, hungry fans can take advantage of free delivery now through Sunday, September 1 when ordering Applebee’s Delivery.* And to commemorate Applebee’s new partnership with NBC Sports’ Football Night in America, free delivery will continue every Sunday throughout the football season (September 8 – December 29).

“This latest Applebee’s Delivery innovation allows our neighbors to enjoy their favorite Applebee’s dishes wherever they are,” said Scott Gladstone, vice president of strategy, off-premise and development at Applebee’s. “Within the casual dining category, we continue to be at the forefront of innovation in off-premise offerings, and will continue to look for ways to make enjoying our food available to our guests for any occasion. Plus, there is nothing more satisfying than having warm, delicious food delivered to you, wherever you are – with free delivery.”

If customers want to make a visit to one of Applebee’s restaurants but don’t have time to dine-in, order Applebee’s To Go® at www.applebees.com. Or, gift a delicious meal to someone special with an Applebee’s gift card, available for purchase at all locations or online.

For more information on what you can order through Applebee’s Delivery or our current specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant.

*Delivery availability and coverage varies by restaurant.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology platform that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013 by Stanford students Tony Xu, Andy Fang, and Stanley Tang, the company currently reaches 80 percent of U.S. households and has the widest selection of restaurants in the U.S. DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. DoorDash Drive is the last-mile logistics platform that powers direct delivery for any business. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

