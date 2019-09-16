Applebee’s Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a Juicy Deal

Score a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger on September 18 for only $6.99

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) One of Applebee’s® favorite holidays is just around the corner! On Wednesday, September 18, Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will celebrate National Cheeseburger Day by offering one of its most popular Handcrafted Burgers – the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger – with an endless supply of delectable fries for only $6.99*. Hurry in, because this mouthwatering deal will be available for one day only.

Applebee’s Classic Bacon Cheeseburger is made with your choice of two cheese slices (American, Cheddar, Swiss, or Pepper Jack), two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, all packaged up on a Brioche bun. As with all Handcrafted Burgers, each Classic Bacon Cheeseburger is made to order, with 100% fresh, never-frozen ground beef, and smashed on the grill to seal in the deliciousness.

“You can’t go wrong with our Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, no matter what day of the year it is,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “We’re celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with our guests by offering them a steal price of $6.99 for one of our most popular cheeseburgers, which of course includes an endless supply of our crispy fries.”

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant.

*For a limited time. Offer valid Dine-In only. Price and participation may vary by location. Offer valid per person per order.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

