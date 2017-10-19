Apollo Grill owners announce retirement, sale of Bethlehem restaurant

After 19 years, Apollo Grill owners Rod and Dyanne Holt and Patty and Tucker Lyons have announced their retirement and the sale of the Bethlehem restaurant to Rachel Griffith, the restaurant's general manager.

The sale of the 85 W. Broad St. restaurant is pending and should be complete in early December, Griffith said.

"We have been honored to be an integral part of Bethlehem's restaurant scene for almost 20 years and are looking forward to enjoying the Apollo as patrons," the retiring owners announced in a news release. "Our cultivated family of employees and customers will continue to be very dear to all of us."

Griffith, an Apollo employee for more than 10 years, is committed to maintaining and growing Apollo's tradition of being "sophisticated and lively, with great food and drinks."

She, along with executive chef Jordan Van Wert, manager Jansen Howard, sous chef Bruno Moritz, assistant manager Ryan Werkheiser and the entire Apollo crew will continue "to strive to provide the best dining experience in the Lehigh Valley," the release stated.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog