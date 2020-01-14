Another Broken Egg Cafe opening first Kansas location in Overland Park

Southern-inspired daytime café set to open January 20, 2020

Kansas City, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Another Broken Egg Cafe®, one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation, is set to open its first location in Kansas in Overland Park on January 20, 2020. The daytime cafe is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. The 3,500 square foot space located at 13386 Metcalf Avenue has a seating capacity of 105 inside and an additional 35 in its four seasons room adjacent to the bar area.

The cafe will be open daily from 7:00AM – 2:00PM featuring traditional menu options like Biscuit Beignets, Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Nellie’s Chicken Sandwich alongside a slew of Signature Cocktails including Lemon Blueberry Mimosas, ABE

Famous Infused Mary , and Spiked Vanilla Cold Brew. The menu will also feature a variety of rotating seasonal selections and gluten-friendly options year-round.

Franchisees Britney and John Valas relocated from North Carolina to the Kansas City area along with their five children in 2019 with plans to open the Overland Park location. “Our family is thrilled to be bringing our favorite restaurant concept to the Midwest,” said franchisee Britney Valas. “We feel that the Kansas City community will embrace and enjoy the one-of-a-kind southern-inspired dishes as much as we have throughout the last several years.”

The Overland Park location marks the first location in the state of Kansas and the 69th Another Broken Egg Cafe® opening in 13 states. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is located at 13386 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66213 and offers a complete carry-out catering menu. Visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com for details.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC operates upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurants that specialize in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists like the Lobster & Brie Omelette, Chicken & Waffles and the Cinnamon Roll French Toast. A robust menu of hand-crafted signature cocktails includes the award-winning ABE Famous Infused Mary . Another Broken Egg Cafe is the largest and fastest-growing franchised daytime-only concept in the country, with 69 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. Another Broken Egg Cafe was named by FSR magazine as one of its 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018 and was recognized as one of its Top 10 Best Full- Service Restaurant Deals in 2019. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising .

