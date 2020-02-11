Another Broken Egg Cafe Demonstrates Once Again How to Drive Brunch Sales

By continuously developing intriguing new, southern-inspired entrees and flavors that keep its menu fresh and exciting.

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Another Broken Egg Cafe® is starting 2020 off with a bang at brunch by introducing a new selection of mouth-watering, limited-time only entrée options. These innovative Seasonal Selections compliment the brand’s existing core menu offerings and pair perfectly with its innovative hand-crafted cocktails. Each selection is made to win over diners with a variety of southern-inspired entrées and beverages anchored in craveable comfort.

The new recipes available on its winter 2020 menu include Lobster City Grits®, Carnitas Benedict, Ipanema® Estate (single origin coffee-infused) pancakes and a Sweet Potato Waffle. Each of these entrées feature unique and intriguing ingredients that keep the brand at the forefront of brunch innovation, something its executed brilliantly for several years and well before others in the category figured out that brunch is hot.

Chef Jason Knoll, the Executive Chef at Another Broken Egg Cafe, is the mastermind behind the one-of-a-kind Seasonal Selections that keep the menu exciting and sales growing. This season’s Carnitas Benedict is the perfect example of how Chef Jason puts an exciting twist on a classic southern recipe. While all the traditional elements of a Benedict are present, the carrier veers away from the traditional English muffin and is replaced with a unique combination of Cheddar Jack cheese and green onion cornbread. The Benedict’s traditional ham protein is replaced with slow-cooked, shredded pork and the classic hollandaise is spiced up with a kick of chipotle.

Unique and mouth-watering entrées are not the only way the brand is elevating brunch with each limited-time only Seasonal Selection rotation. What’s brunch without an amazing cocktail to enjoy? The innovative team behind each Seasonal Selections launch raises the bar with a grouping of new hand-crafted cocktails created to pair perfectly with the Seasonal Selections entrées.

The Carnitas Benedict pairs well with the cafe’s Lemon Fennel Mary; a great example of the brand’s cocktail menu innovation. Instead of the classic vodka and spicy tomato juice found in a more traditional Bloody Mary, this cocktail is mixed with lemon-flavored vodka and the cafe’s unique, house-recipe Bloody Mary mix and is garnished with fennel and a lemon.

Just like the Carnitas Benedict, many of the brand’s historical Seasonal Selections offerings put a creative twist on a classic dish. A few standout examples that have received great praise, and have generated strong sales results, are the Savory Cajun French Toast, Country Fried Steak Benedict, Pineapple Upside-Down Pancakes, Crawfish Éggtouffée and the Seared Scallop Omelette. These dishes were created using unique ingredients and designed to pair well with the cafe’s hand-crafted cocktails.

To learn more and view our current, indulgent Seasonal Selections visit: https://anotherbrokenegg.com/featured-items .

