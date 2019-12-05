Another Broken Egg Cafe Accelerates Growth

Expanding into 3 new states and multiple new markets and signing new deals with experienced franchisees looking to expand their portfolio.

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Another Broken Egg Cafe® (“ABE”) has begun execution of their 2020 growth strategy which includes a focus on targeting experienced, multi-unit franchisees, development in hot new geographies, and further brand expansion in existing markets that are seeing solid growth. The brand’s strategic growth plans are designed to further capitalize on the continued and projected future growth of the breakfast and brunch dayparts in the years ahead.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is scheduled to open 7 new cafes by May of 2020. This rapid growth is backed by the brand’s time-tested new cafe opening strategy designed to leverage the sales opportunities surrounding each new location and while working together with multi-unit restaurant franchisees looking to expand their portfolio of brands into breakfast and brunch. ABE is eager to work with these newly signed franchisees, several of whom have experience with other historically successful growth concepts like McDonalds, Buffalo Wild Wings and Five Guys.

With plans for 300 cafes by 2025, it is no surprise that Another Broken Egg Cafe is continuing to target its development initiatives toward experienced multi-unit restaurant franchisees looking to expand into breakfast and brunch. The brand’s recent development efforts have been very successful and will help to get 2020 off to a strong start with unit growth in 3 new states including AZ, KS and PA. By targeting its ongoing development efforts toward existing multi-unit restaurant operators, the brand is looking to expand into priority growth markets like Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and suburban D.C. where the competitive daytime cafe penetration is low and while consumer demand for breakfast and brunch is continuing to grow.

Not only does Another Broken Egg Cafe plan to bring its one-of-a-kind southern-inspired dishes to new states and to new markets, it is also looking to infill states where the brand is currently experiencing solid success. This unit expansion is planned for AL, FL, GA, IN, MS, NC, OH, TN and TX together with both new franchise partners and with existing franchise operators of the brand.

To wrap up a very successful development year in 2019, Another Broken Egg Cafe recently opened a new corporate-owned cafe in the upscale Destin Commons retail center located in the heart of Destin, FL. The location for this cafe was an easy choice as the brand has enjoyed ongoing success in nearby Sandestin and Miramar Beach. With leases to be signed before the end of 2019, ABE plans to continue their corporate-owned cafe expansion into Columbia, SC, a new market for the brand, and additional corporate expansion is planned for Jacksonville and Orlando in 2020.

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant company that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with 68 locations in 12 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored in 2017 by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokenegg.com/franchising.

