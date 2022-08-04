Angry Crab Shack Set to Open First Franchise Location in Atlanta

Family of Entrepreneurs to Bring the Unique Seafood Boil Cuisine to Atlantic Station, Fueling Further Development Throughout the Peach State

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Angry Crab Shack , a leading full-service restaurant specializing in seafood and boils with bold Asian-Cajun flavors, has announced its latest restaurant opening slated for early Q4 of 2022 in the Atlanta Midtown area. Located in the heart of Atlanta at mixed-use destination Atlantic Station, at 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, the milestone opening will bring the first Angry Crab Shack location to the Peach State, kickstarting additional expansion plans for the region while introducing the unique and popular concept to the area.

Behind the Atlanta development is a family of entrepreneurs: Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew. Gregory will use his experience working in the hospitality industry to run the day-to-day operations of the new Angry Crab Shack location. Darlene will use her years as a lifelong educator to organize the restaurant’s financials, as well as manage its charitable initiatives and outreach in Atlanta. Mia is an entertainment business attorney and will be overseeing the location’s long-term growth strategy. Coming together to start a family business was an unexpected dream for the three that blossomed during the COVID lockdowns. They are excited to open this popular seafood franchise in Atlanta and are aiming to hire up to 50 employees at the Atlantic Station location.

“We are overjoyed to come together as a family to open this unique, fun seafood restaurant that is known for its delicious food, charitable endeavors and family-friendly dining experience,” shared Darlene Morris. “Great food, bringing families together, and giving back – these were our main priorities for us when we looked at different businesses to invest in. Given its strong profit margins and steady growth nationwide, the Angry Crab Shack brand is the perfect fit for our first family business.”

Even amid a pandemic, Angry Crab Shack continues to grow. The bold brand has expanded to 18 locations – five corporate and thirteen franchised – with signed agreements in various stages of development in Washington, Utah and Texas, making this Georgia expansion news even more exciting for area residents craving flavorful and fresh seafood. The group plans to include additional restaurants for other areas along the East Coast, underscoring an overall brand expansion plan to have 100 stores open and operating by 2025.

“Darlene, Gregory and Mia are a strong team who are enthusiastic to give back to their community and passionate to start their own restaurant business. These are traits we look for in our franchise partners,” said Andy Diamond, President of Angry Crab Shack. “I’m thrilled to help them make our brand’s launch in Atlanta a successful one. With its diverse dining scene, the Atlanta area is an ideal market for an Angry Crab Shack, allowing its residents the opportunity to experience and enjoy our endless combinations of Cajun and Asian flavored seafood boils. We’re already looking for more opportunities to grow throughout the state.”

Angry Crab Shack draws on bold Asian and Cajun flavors – as well as a fun food presentation and a laid-back environment to create an unparalleled dining experience for guests. Best known for using the freshest ingredients, Angry Crab Shack sources lobster from the East Coast, Dungeness Crab from the Pacific Northwest, King Crab from the Bering Strait, Snow Crab from Canadian waters, and crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Guests can expect a fun, family experience where they can throw on a bib, roll up their sleeves, and dig in! The brand offers a variety of boils including, shrimp, crawfish, lobster, crab and more.

“As a family-friendly neighborhood restaurant, Angry Crab Shack is a great addition to our lineup of restaurants at Atlantic Station,” said Phil Purdom, Director of southeast retail real estate for Hines. “Angry Crab brings a unique dining experience with its Asian-Cajun flavors and interactive style. Whatever our guests are looking for, Atlantic Station will continue to offer a diversified culinary mix that satisfies every taste bud.”

To learn more about Angry Crab Shack and why it’s both the fun and smart expansion strategy, visit: https://www.angrycrabshack.com .

About Angry Crab Shack

Founded in 2013 by Ron Lou, Angry Crab Shack is a fun, casual seafood restaurant specializing in seafood and boils with bold Asian-Cajun flavors that are unique to the brand and irresistible to guests. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, the seafood concept began franchising in 2017 and has since grown to five corporate locations and thirteen franchise locations with agreements signed to bring additional restaurants to Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington. Angry Crab Shack aims to have 100 locations open and operating by 2025. For more information, visit https://www.angrycrabfranchise.com .

About Atlantic Station

A national example for sustainable mixed-use communities, Atlantic Station transformed an abandoned industrial site into a thriving retail and entertainment district at the heart of Atlanta’s vibrant Midtown neighborhood. Opened in 2005, Atlantic Station is home to some of Atlanta’s most popular restaurants, retailers such as H&M, Forever 21 and Dillard’s and leading employers such as Wells Fargo, Facebook and Microsoft. Atlantic Station is nearing completion of a major repositioning including a revamped tenant mix, with new retail and restaurant offerings, the inclusion of new multifamily residential units, hospitality offerings and more than 700,000 square feet of Class-A office space. In 2020, the property celebrated the opening of its revamped central greenspace, Atlantic Green.

Media Contact:

Maria Omar

Fishman PR

847-945-1300

momar@fishmanpr.com

More from Angry Crab Shack

The post Angry Crab Shack Set to Open First Franchise Location in Atlanta first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.