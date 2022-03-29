Analysis of Restaurant Industry Guest Sentiment Reveals Key Satisfaction Trends

Merchant Centric Identifies Guests’ Opinions and Key Themes Helping Restaurants Benchmark Their Success

Westlake Village, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Merchant Centric , an industry-leading online reputation management and data analytics solution provider, has released its Restaurant Industry Guest Satisfaction & Opinions Report . This report analyzes guest satisfaction trends throughout 2021 and the Key Themes that drove opinions and actions. It includes benchmarking data that gives brands insights into what is driving guest behavior. Now restaurants can better understand how their brands’ performance and success metrics stack up against competitors and industry trends.

“It is our pleasure to share this helpful report with restaurant operators at this pivotal time for the industry. Restaurant operators are unique in how they compete and share information that helps one another and the entire industry. This report plays another vital role for brands seeking a glimpse into the minds of their guests and competitors, as we all adapt to a post-pandemic world,” said Merchant Centric Co-Founder Adam Leff. “The industry has been faced with a steady decline in overall guest satisfaction driven by a number of factors including an influx of foot traffic as restaurants reopened. In this report, we see that some brands are Leaders in managing these challenges, while others are Chasers.”

Key takeaways include:

Declines in the Key Themes of Staff Demeanor and Timeliness are associated with an increase in negative guest reviews.

All six restaurant segments saw a decline in guest satisfaction in 2021.

Fast Casual’s overall star rating took the biggest hit, sitting below industry average at 3.85.

Emerging Brands (5-19 locations) performed better in guest satisfaction than Established Brands (20+ locations).

Seafood and Sushi performed best in ratings across all Cuisines, while Pizza and Sandwiches experienced the steepest declines.

By benchmarking Industry, Segment, and Cuisine data, brands better understand their performance and how they stack up against competitors and the industry.

Merchant Centric’s Restaurant Industry Guest Satisfaction & Opinions Report is the second report in their National Restaurant Data Report series, following their first release, What 24 Million Guests Said About Restaurants in 2020 .

Click here to download their complimentary Restaurant Industry Guest Satisfaction & Opinions Report. Those interested in learning more about Merchant Centric’s capabilities can follow them at @MerchantCentric on Linkedin , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Merchant Centric

Started in 2010, Merchant Centric helps multi-location brands discover the hidden value of what drives revenue within their guests’ online feedback. The company partners with major brands in the hospitality, automotive, health/medical/veterinary, and funeral service industries and gratefully serves more than 50,000 locations. Merchant Centric’s technology combines proprietary AI with its best-in-class Reputation and Guest Engagement Management suite. Solutions include a single platform for collecting and managing guest feedback, industry and competitive benchmarking, intuitive analytic reporting for the enterprise to field marketing and operations, and managed services, including Full-Service Reply to Review. For more information, visit www.merchantcentric.com .

Media Contact:

Kathryn Kelly

Powerhouse Communications

kathryn@powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

The post Analysis of Restaurant Industry Guest Sentiment Reveals Key Satisfaction Trends first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.