7 Places for Francophiles in New York City

Are you a Francophile like me? If you love all things French, but cannot get away to go to Paris, take a trip to New York City for your fix. The Big Apple is home to immigrants from all over the globe, including France. Here are seven places for Francophiles in New York City.

Albertine Bookstore

If you’re fluent in French, then a visit to this bookstore should be on your list as it is dedicated to books from French-speaking countries. However, there are many English options for people who don’t know the language. Albertine is in the Payne Whitney mansion on 5th Ave.

Maison Kayser

For a taste of France, visit Maison Kayser for treats like mini eclairs, financiers, or croissants. The boulangerie has several locations in NYC, so if you pass one by, then you can always find another. Stop at one of the popular Paris-based bakeries for a croissant while on your hop on hop off tour with Top View NYC.

Conservatory Garden

There’s not much more enjoyable than passing the time in a Parisian park. To take a walk in a French-like park, visit the Conservatory Garden within Central Park. There are six acres of European-style gardens, including French gardens in the north section. The iron entrance gate, the Vanderbilt Gate, has a Paris connection as it was built there before being shipped to New York City. It’s one of the most picturesque places for Francophiles in New York City. Pack a Parisian-style picnic and spend the day.

Play Pétanque

Pétanque is a popular game, especially in the South of France. In New York, learn how to play a French game that is similar to Italian Bocce. Lessons are taught by La Boule New Yorkaise at Bryant Park on weekdays from 11 am to 7 pm. Then, when you visit France, you can show off your skills to the natives at Place Dauphine or L’esplanade des Invalides.

The Met

The Metropolitan Museum is a fantastic place to surround yourself in French objets d’art. There are numerous exhibits featuring furniture, sculptures, and other art pieces from France. From Manet to Monet, the Met showcases the most well-known French masters. It’s European art collection is the biggest outside of Paris and fill countless rooms, just waiting for the art lover to devour.

Buvette

After a busy day of touring, take some time to unwind with an authentic French meal. While many fine dining restaurants in New York feature the cuisine of France, Buvette is a French Bistro with a more casual vibe and the décor of an old café. The New York location is in West Greenwich, but they have bistros in Paris and Tokyo as well.

L’Appartement New York

Fashion and Paris are as synonymous as fashion and New York. While shopping in Manhattan, don’t miss the opportunity to buy clothing from the French brand Sézane at their store, L’Appartement. This Paris-based store is designed like a French home, so it’s comfortable, and you can take a break for a bites to eat.

As former colonists and allies of the United States during the American Revolution, France left an indelible impression on the US and the city of New York. As a result, there are plenty of places for Francophiles in New York City. The entrance to Washington Square Park is an arch that was modeled after the l’arc de Triomphe in Paris. Whether you appreciate its cuisine, clothing, art, or literature, New York is a good place to experience pieces of the country while on vacation if you’re unable to take a trip to visit France.

