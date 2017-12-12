44 Chicago restaurants serving Christmas dinner so you don't have to

For a time meant to be full of joy, Christmas can sure be stressful. You’re expected to decorate, host and also throw together an extravagant meal — I’m exhausted just thinking about it.

Make it easier on yourself by letting one of the many restaurants open during the holidays take care of dinner, so you can focus on giving your loved ones some quality time. Scroll through this list, make a reservation and look forward to a stress-free evening filled with delicious food.

All of the restaurants listed here require reservations, unless otherwise noted, so call ahead.

20 East will offer Christmas Day brunch with a hot chocolate bar, monkey bread, baked crabcake Benedict and a smoked salmon board. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., 20 E. Delaware Place, 312-397-3633, 20eastchicago.com.

The Albert will host a three-course, family-style Christmas Eve and Christmas Day supper with items like heirloom turnips, dry-aged Berkshire pork rack, au gratin potatoes and a cranberry-ginger cobbler. $75/person, 2-9 p.m., 228 E. Ontario St., 312-471-3883, thealbertchicago.com.

Ann Sather will be serving holiday dinners at the flagship restaurant Christmas Day. Each meal will have chicken vegetable soup, homemade breads and cinnamon rolls. Then there will be five seasonal entrees with a fresh vegetable of the day and end in dessert. $21.95/adults, $12.95/children 12 and younger. 909 W. Belmont Ave., 773-348-2378, annsather.com.

Artango Steakhouse and Bar will offer a three-course prix fixe dinner with live Latin music on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Menu items include empanadas, ceviche, quinoa risotto, grilled duck breast, chocolate mousse cake and flan. $55/adult and $24/children ages 4-12, 2-10 p.m. both days. 4767 N. Lincoln Ave., 872-208-7441, artangosteakhouse.com.

Baptiste & Bottle Christmas Day brunch includes bottomless boozy eggnog and hot chocolate. Christmas brunch buffet, $95/adults, $20/children 4-12, free for children 3 and under. Christmas Day breakfast is 6:30-10:30 a.m., brunch is noon to 6 p.m., 101 E. East Erie St., 312-667-6793, baptisteandbottle.com.

Bar Roma will have a Champagne brunch on Christmas Eve with unlimited Champagne or mimosas, tomato bisque soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, tabouli salad, smoked salmon scramble and rum-soaked layered cake, in additional to the brunch menu. Brunch is $22 per person, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Eve, 5101 N. Clark St., 773-942-7572, barromachicago.com.

Beatrix will serve brunch with such items as lemon pancakes, avocado toast and spicy chicken tinga. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve, multiple locations, 312-284-1377, beatrixrestaurants.com.

Big Jones will host a Christmas Eve Creole Reveillon dinner with American chestnut tamal with duck confit, and heritage American buff goose gumbo with house-made meatballs. Dessert will include a warm cranberry and bone marrow pudding pie. Dinner is $52 per person, 4-9 p.m. Christmas Eve, 5347 N. Clark St., 773-275-5725, bigjoneschicago.com.

Bistronomic offers a three-course, prix fixe menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including house-cured steelhead salmon, roasted rack of lamb and lemon tart. $70/adult and $20/child (for a two-course meal). 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 5-10 p.m. Christmas Eve; noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. 840 N. Wabash Ave., 312-944-8400, bistronomic.net.

Booth One will serve classic dishes, like beef Wellington and Dover sole, and modern takes, like a Japanese snapper ceviche on Christmas Day. The night before, dine on roast chicken frites, dry-aged New York sirloin and other chef specials. 4-9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 1301 N. State Parkway, 312-649-0535, boothone.com.

Bub City will serve a Southern barbecue brunch with a DIY bloody mary bar and $5 draft beers all day. Brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve, multiple locations, 312-610-4200, bub-city.com.

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! will serve tapas and bloody marys, waffles with house-made chocolate-hazelnut spread, and breakfast paella with Spanish sausage. Brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; dinner, 3-9 p.m. Christmas Eve; 2024 N. Halsted St., 773-935-5000, cafebabareeba.com.

City Mouse will serve its regular all-day menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in addition to holiday specials, like seafood crudite, herb-roasted beef rib-eye and an eggnog souffle. Classic holiday movies will be projected on the walls and windows on Christmas Day. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. brunch and 2-8 p.m. dinner on Christmas Day. 311 N. Morgan St., 312-764-1908, citymousechicago.com.

Commonwealth Tavern will have a Christmas Eve brunch and Christmas Day specials. Football fans, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks game will be broadcast after brunch on Christmas Eve, with items like gingerbread French toast, and a build-your-own mimosa and bloody mary bar. On Christmas Day, expect food and drink specials, such as a $7 hot toddy and spiked hot chocolate. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. brunch on Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Day, 2000 W. Roscoe St., 773-697-7965, commonwealthchicago.com.

Di Pescara will make your family dinner all day on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with items like seafood, sushi and house-made gnocchi, in addition to seasonal specials. Noon to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve, noon to 7 p.m. Christmas Day, 2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, 847-498-4321, di-pescara.com.

Gene & Georgetti will offer holiday specials Christmas Eve including oysters Rockefeller, bacon-wrapped scallops, lobster ravioli, Alaskan king crab legs, and festive cocktails. 4-9 p.m. Christmas Eve, 9421 W. Higgins Road, 847-653-3300, geneandgeorgetti.com.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab offers bone-in fillet, Florida stone crab claws, Dover sole and fried chicken. 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, 60 E. Grand Ave., 312-379-5637, joes.net.

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya will serve ramen and Japanese-inspired hot cocktails, like Fuyu Koshu, made with pinot noir, haku sake and Akama shochu. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, 1482 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-270-4150, kizuki.com.

Koi will serve a 10-course prix fixe holiday menu with dumplings, satay, spicy chicken wings, kung pao chicken, garlic prawns, tempura banana and chocolate lava cake. $30/person, 624 Davis St., Evanston, 847-866-6969, koievanston.com.

MAK: Modern Asian Kitchen will serve Chinese bowls, wraps, soups, salads and sweets, both for dining in and carry out. Customers who order delivery from the website will receive 10 percent off during lunch and dinner. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve., 1924 W. Division St., 773-772-6251, makrestaurant.com.

Maple & Ash will offer its full regular menu Christmas Eve with one special holiday item. You can order the fire-roasted seafood tower, dry-aged steaks or ricotta agnolotti, or choose the four-course, chef-selected menu. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 8 W. Maple St., 312-944-8888, mapleandash.com.

Margeaux Brasserie will host Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch and dinner, with items like duck a l’orange, salmon en croute and steak frites. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve dinner; 2-8 p.m. Christmas Day brunch and dinner. 11 E. Walton St., 312-625-1324, michaelmina.net/restaurants/chicago/margeaux-brasserie.

Mastro’s Steakhouse will add specials to the regular menu, including a cocktail called the Winter Whisper, made with RumChata, Kerrygold Irish Cream and D’usse Cognac. 3-9 p.m. Christmas Eve; 3-9 p.m. Christmas Day; 520 N. Dearborn St., 312-521-5100, mastrosrestaurants.com.

Mercat a la Planxa will offer regular brunch and dinner menus on Christmas Day and the regular menu on Christmas Eve. Christmas Eve dinner, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Day brunch, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Christmas Day dinner, 5-9 p.m. 638 S. Michigan Ave., 312-765-0524, mercatchicago.com.

Mon Ami Gabi will serve French classics, like escargot, steak frites, onion soup and beef bourguignon. 4-9 p.m. Christmas Eve, 2300 N. Lincoln Park West, 773-348-8886, monamigabi.com.

Osteria Via Stato will serve the Feast of Seven Fishes, a multicourse meal featuring seafood dishes, like lobster, shrimp and fennel risotto. The Italian meal comes with dessert and sides. $59.95/person, 4-9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. 620 N. State St., 312-642-8450, osteriaviastato.com.

The Peninsula Chicago will serve Christmas Eve dinner and a Christmas Day brunch buffet. The dinner is a prix fixe, five-course meal. Brunch will feature such items as a seafood station, sushi, charcuterie, dim sum, eggnog and pastries. Dinner is $150/person, 6-10 p.m. Christmas Eve; brunch is $185/adult and $55 for children 12 and under, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Day. 108 E. Superior St., 312-337-2888, chicago.peninsula.com.

Il Porcellino will serve Christmas Eve dinner with items like pan-seared scallops and a Maine lobster over linguine. 4-10 p.m. Christmas Eve, 59 W. Hubbard St., 312-595-0800, ilporcellinochicago.com.

Ramen-san will serve noodles and Asahi beer, while showing classic Christmas movies. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, 59 W. Hubbard St., 312-377-9950, ramensan.com.

Reel Club will serve its seafood brunch buffet, with assorted sushi rolls, smoked fish, carved prime rib, and an omelet station. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, 630-368-9400, reel-club.com.

Restaurant Michael will host Christmas Eve dinner with lobster galantine, brown butter Brussels sprouts leaves, saffron potatoes and lemongrass creme fraiche. $75/person, 4-8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, 847-441-3100, restaurantmichael.com.

R.J. Grunts will offer an all-you-can-eat brunch Christmas Eve with salad bar, pecan bread pudding French toast, mini Belgian waffles and more. Brunch, $15.95, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the restaurant will be open 7 p.m.; 2056 N. Lincoln Park West, 773-929-5363, rjgruntschicago.com

RPM Italian will serve the Feast of Seven Fishes, with dishes like whole roasted lobster and wild Dover sole. The regular dinner menu will also be available. Dinner is $85/person, noon to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, 52 W. Illinois St., 312-222-1888, rpmrestaurants.com.

RPM Steak will serve its traditional dinner menu, as well as seasonal specials. Noon to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, 66 W. Kinzie St., 312-284-4990, rpmrestaurants.com.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will feature a surf-and-turf special of twin cold-water lobster tails, with a choice of steak. 2-9 p.m. Christmas Eve; noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day; 431 N. Dearborn St., 312-321-2725, ruthschris.com.

Shaw’s Crab House will serve a special brunch menu on Christmas Eve, with roasted leg of lamb, honey ham, holiday pies and cookies. Brunch is $75/adults and $20/kids 12 and under. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Eve. 21 E. Hubbard St., 312-527-2722, shawscrabhouse.com.

Stella Barra Pizzeria is hosting a brunch buffet with $5 bloody marys, mimosas and bellinis, and also dinner, where you can eat pizzas, like a spicy salumi and burrata, or a butternut squash. Brunch is $19.95/person. Brunch is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner is 2-10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. At 1954 N. Halsted St., 772-634-4101, stellabarra.com.

Summer House Santa Monica has your brunch, lunch and dinner planned, with cinnamon roll bread pudding, wood-grilled prime burger, ancho-marinated chicken tacos and more. Brunch, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; dinner, 4-10 p.m. Christmas Eve; 1954 N. Halsted St., 773-634-4100, summerhousesm.com/chicago.

Tanta will serve Christmas Eve dinner with such specials as uni ceviche, wagyu carpaccio, crispy pork shank with Peruvian corn pepian, and seafood. 5-10 p.m. Christmas Eve, 118 W. Grand Ave., 312-222-9700, tantachicago.com.

Torali Italian — Steak will host an a la carte Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch with fresh pastas, prime and dry-aged meats, fish and seafood, and other Italian classics. 5-9 p.m. dinner, Christmas Eve; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. brunch, Christmas Day; 160 E. Pearson St., 312-573-5160, toralichicago.com.

Travelle Kitchen + Bar will have an around-the-world-themed Christmas Day brunch buffet, with garlic butter tomahawk rib, pan-roasted duck breast, whipped truffled Yukon potatoes, sushi, tacos and salads. Also, a Christmas Day prix fixe dinner will include hamachi, roasted pear and little gem salad, and seared scallops. Brunch is $145 for adults and $50 for kids 5-12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; dinner is $85 for adults, $40 for kids 5-12, 5-10 p.m.; 330 N. Wabash Ave., 312-923-7705, travellechicago.com.

The Village will be serving a four-course Feast of the Seven Fishes with fried calamari, clam chowder, seafood stew and seasonal cocktails. $29.95/person, 12 -8 p.m., 71 W. Monroe St., 312-332-7005

Weber Grill will offer a breakfast buffet, lunch and dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Breakfast items include bagels, Danishes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and an omelet station. Lunch and dinner include hand-cut black Angus steak, barbecue, seasonal entrees and burgers. Breakfast buffet is $17.95/person, 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; dinner is 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve.; Breakfast, 6:30-10 a.m. Christmas Day; dinner, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; 539 N. State St., 312-467-9696, webergrillrestaurant.com.

Wildfire will serve an all-day dinner menu that includes pizza, salads, prime burgers and sandwiches. Daily specials will also be available. 11:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day, 3-9 p.m. Christmas Eve, 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, 847-279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com.

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @gracewong630