The 27 Best Pizza Slices in New York City:

Here’s part 2 of the 3 part series I worked on with Ed Levine (Serious Eats) and Adam Kuban (founder of Slice and Margot’s Pizza). We did our best to craft a list that wasn’t just a list. This is just as much about context as it is about telling you who makes better pizza than whom. All three of us really hate those things so this is our attempt to really lay it all out. We spent a lot of time on the ground trying tons of pizzerias to give you a real idea of where the NY slice is right now in NYC. Enjoy!