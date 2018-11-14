The 26 best and worst fast-food fried-chicken sandwiches, ranked

I've eaten more fried-chicken sandwiches in the past three weeks than any sane person should ingest in a year. Maybe two. What started as a slight curiosity about this crispy, juicy American classic transformed into an all-encompassing obsession to find the very best one. The only way to do that? Eat as many as possible.

Which explains how I feasted on 60 different fried-chicken sandwiches in less than a month. This quest led me all over the place, from some of Chicago's glitziest restaurants to the line at White Castle. I've explored the high end, but now it's time to tackle the results from fast-food establishments, which are ranked in the gallery above.

What became immediately clear is that fast-food fried-chicken sandwiches are not all the same. In general, they can be divided into three categories: chicken patties, frozen fillets and hand-breaded chicken.

Chicken patties are essentially giant chicken McNuggets. Chicken meat is ground up with various ingredients, formed into the desired shape, battered, fried and frozen. They are then fried to order at the restaurants. The result can be moderately crispy, and they usually aren't dry, but they have a strange spongy texture I can't endorse. Nearly all I tried landed near the bottom of my list.

The frozen fillets actually feature whole parts of the chicken, usually the breast, which has been battered, fried and frozen ahead of time. When fried to order at the restaurants, these actually taste like real chicken, and some sport a crisp crust. But after frying twice, the meat is often dry.

Finally, we have chicken that is hand-breaded and fried in-house. This is obviously more labor-intensive for the individual restaurants, but nearly always results in the juiciest, most flavorful chicken. Go figure.

One strange constant across all of the different fast-food establishments was the topping combination of mayonnaise and iceberg lettuce. Has there ever been a more boring duo? Is this what we really want to eat with fried chicken? And I'm not talking about a smear of mayo across the bun; some joints felt the need to drown the chicken in a river of cheap mayonnaise. Gross.

And can we discuss how most of the spicy fried chicken sandwiches should be labeled mild? I suppose if you've never tried a Buffalo chicken wing or dipped a tortilla chip in salsa, you might cry uncle, but most had zero impact.

Fortunately, there are a few chains doing the job right. For your amusement, here are all of them ranked from worst to best. Click on the gallery to see them all.

