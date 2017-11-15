The 100 Best Restaurants for Group Dining

Festive restaurants with energetic ambiance, warm hospitality, and crowd-pleasing menus rise to the top; Winning restaurants span 26 states; New York, Illinois, California, Nevada and DC claim most honorees

Just in time for the holidays, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, is getting into the spirit by unveiling the 100 Best Restaurants for Groups in America for 2017.

From coast to coast, the complete list features restaurants across 26 states, with New York boasting 20 winning restaurants, followed by Illinois with 18, California with 13, and the District of Columbia and Nevada both claiming nine. Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington are also represented.

It comes as no surprise that the Big Apple, known for its outstanding dining scene, is home to several restaurants found on this year’s 100 Best Restaurants for Groups list, including Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s ABC Kitchen and Keith McNally’s iconic French brasserie Balthazar. Chicago also has an impressive presence with celebrity chef Stephanie Izard’s three local hotspots, Duck Duck Goat, Girl & the Goat and Little Goat earning their stripes. From classic steak houses to buzzy Asian fusion eateries, there is an eclectic array of cuisines represented among the winners.

“Celebratory gatherings among friends and family are a highlight of the holiday dining season, and when it comes to welcoming diners at these restaurants, it’s absolutely a case of the more the merrier,” said OpenTable Chief Dining Officer Caroline Potter. “These honorees each have a festive, energetic ambiance, warm hospitality, and crowd-pleasing menus that make them perfect for groups.”

The 100 Best Restaurants for Groups in America list is generated solely from more than 10 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between October 1, 2016 and September 29, 2017. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and qualifying number of reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “great for groups” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Restaurants for Groups in America list according to OpenTable diners.

100 Best Restaurants for Groups in America for 2017

ABC Kitchen – New York, New York

Abe and Louie’s Boston – Boston, Massachusetts

Atlanta Fish Market – Atlanta, Georgia

Balthazar – New York, New York

Battista’s Hole in the Wall – Las Vegas, Nevada

Beauty & Essex – Multiple Locations

Benihana – Multiple Locations

Blend on the Water – Long Island City, New York

Bluestone – Timonium, Maryland

The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

The Boil Waverly – New York, New York

Brennan’s – New Orleans, Louisiana

Buddakan – Multiple Locations

Buddy V’s at The Venetian – Las Vegas, Nevada

Café Ba-Ba-Reeba – Chicago, Illinois

Cafeteria 15L – Sacramento, California

Carmine’s – Multiple Locations

Carnivale – Chicago, Illinois

Catch – Multiple Locations

Chama Gaucha – San Antonio – San Antonio, Texas

Chart House Restaurant – Weehawken – Weehawken, New Jersey

Clinkerdagger – Spokane, Washington

Columbia Restaurant – Ybor City – Tampa, Florida

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants – Multiple Locations

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House – Multiple Locations

Dock’s Oyster House – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Duck Duck Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Elliott’s Oyster House – Seattle, Washington

Estia – Philadelphia – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch – St. Helena, California

Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C.

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse – Multiple Locations

Founding Farmers – DC – Washington, D.C.

Gallaghers Steakhouse – Manhattan – New York, New York

Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse – Chicago – Chicago, Illinois

Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Gordon Ramsay Steak – Paris Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Gracias Madre – West Hollywood, California

Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina

The Hamilton – Washington, D.C.

Harry & Izzy’s – Downtown – Indianapolis, Indiana

House of Prime Rib – San Francisco, California

ilili – New York, New York

Jaleo DC – Washington, D.C.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Multiple Locations

Keens Steakhouse – New York, New York

Lawry’s The Prime Rib – Beverly Hills – Beverly Hills, California

Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.

Little Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Maggiano’s – Multiple Locations

Meril – New Orleans, Louisiana

Meson Sabika – Naperville, Illinois

The Metropolitan Grill – Seattle, Washington

Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas – Main Dining Room – Las Vegas, Nevada

North Italia – Irvine – Irvine, California

Old Ebbitt Grill – Washington, D.C.

The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, Georgia

Oyamel – Washington, D.C.

Palisade – Seattle, Washington

Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Patti’s 1880’s Settlement – Grand Rivers, Kentucky

Perch LA – Los Angeles, California

The Publican – Chicago, Illinois

Pump – West Hollywood, California

Purple Cafe and Wine Bar – Seattle – Seattle, Washington

Quartino – Chicago, Illinois

Quality Italian – New York, New York

Raglan Road Irish Pub – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Red Rooster Harlem – New York, New York

RPM Restaurants – Multiple Locations

Salty’s on Alki Beach – Seattle, Washington

Shaw’s Crab House – Chicago – Chicago, Illinois

Sixty Vines – Plano, Texas

SkyCity Restaurant at the Space Needle – Seattle, Washington

The Smith – Multiple Locations

St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis, Indiana

Stanford Grill – Columbia, Maryland

Steak 48 – Houston – Houston, Texas

Summer House Santa Monica – Chicago, Illinois

Sunda – Chicago, Illinois

Tao – Multiple Locations

Tavern on the Green – New York, New York

Texas de Brazil – Multiple Locations

Tony’s Di Napoli – Multiple Locations

Top of the World Restaurant – Stratosphere Hotel – Las Vegas, Nevada

Tower Oaks Lodge – Rockville, Maryland

The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California

The Twisted Olive – Green, Ohio

TWO urban licks – Atlanta, Georgia

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Uncle Julio’s – Brentwood – Brentwood, Tennessee

Vandal – New York, New York

Warmdaddy’s – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wildfire – Multiple Locations

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar – Multiple Locations

Zaytinya – Washington, D.C.

Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth – Frankenmuth, Michigan

Originally launched in November 2008, the OpenTable Reviews program helps diners find restaurants that best fit their dining occasions. Only diners who recently honored an OpenTable reservation are invited to submit restaurant reviews. Visitors to OpenTable can access reviews for thousands of OpenTable restaurant partners across the United States, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Japan and the UK. The OpenTable Reviews program has generated more than 50 million restaurant reviews by verified diners, establishing OpenTable as one of the largest and most trusted sources for restaurant reviews.