100 Best Al Fresco Dining Restaurants in America

As the days grow longer and we approach the official start of summer, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, today unveiled the annual 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019, perfect for outdoor brunches, dinners and everything in between. Those looking to soak up the summer sun can turn to this list for an ideal setting to enjoy an exceptional meal outdoors.

From stunning skyline views at Cecconi’s Dumbo in Brooklyn, New York, to luscious island scenery at Keoki’s Paradise in Koloa, Hawaii to breathtaking rooftop panoramas at Catch in Los Angeles, the complete list features winning restaurants in 19 states and Washington, D.C. Compared to last year’s list, California remains the most honored state. This year it has 31 winning restaurants. Florida and Hawaii follow behind again, with 26 and 10 winners, respectively. Other notable states for outdoor dining include Arizona with eight winning restaurants, New York with four and Ohio with three. Also featured this year are Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C. The 2019 list brings newcomers to the forefront including Colorado, Louisiana and Washington.

“Outdoor dining is synonymous with summer – there’s no better way to soak up a city’s scenery, be it urban vistas or waterfront views, than with an al fresco table at one of this year’s winning restaurants,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s Chief Dining Officer. “Diners looking to snag a prime spot can use OpenTable’s Seating Options feature to find the perfect place to celebrate the season.”

OpenTable’s list of the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants for 2019 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “outdoor dining” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America according to OpenTable diners.

100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America

Amara at Paraiso – Miami, Florida

Avra Beverly Hills – Beverly Hills, California

Beach House Restaurant – Kauai Koloa, Hawaii

Beachcomber Café, Crystal Cove – Newport Coast

Bistro Don Giovanni – Napa, California

Bistro Jeanty – Yountville, California

Blue Moon Fish Co. – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton, Rhode Island

The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Boatyard – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Bon Appetit – Dunedin, Florida

Brennan’s – New Orleans, Louisiana

Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona

Campfire – Carlsbad, California

Campiello, Naples – Naples, Florida

Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante – Punta Gorda, Florida

Carrol’s Creek Cafe – Annapolis, Maryland

Catch LA – West Hollywood, California

Cecconi’s Dumbo – Brooklyn, New York

Chicago Cut Steakhouse – Chicago, Illinois

Coasterra – San Diego, California

Columbia Restaurant – Multiple Locations

Continental Naples – Naples, Florida

Copley’s on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs, California

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill – Longboat Key, Florida

Duke’s Beach House Maui – Lahaina, Hawaii

Duke’s La Jolla – San Diego, California

El Chorro – Paradise Valley, Arizona

El Five – Denver, Colorado

Farm & Table – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Farmer’s Table – Boca Raton, Florida

Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington D.C.

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina

Fleetwood’s On Front St. – Lahaina, Hawaii

Foreign Cinema – San Francisco, California

The Front Yard – North Hollywood, California

Geoffrey’s Restaurant – Malibu, California

the girl & the fig – Sonoma, California

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach – Pensacola, Florida

HEXX kitchen + bar – Las Vegas, Nevada

House Without a Key – Honolulu, Hawaii

Hula Grill – Kaanapali – Lahaina, Hawaii

The Ivy – West Hollywood, California

Jake’s – Palm Springs, California

JB’s On The Beach – Deerfield Beach, Florida

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Gilbert, Arizona

Keoki’s Paradise – Koloa, Hawaii

Kimo’s Restaurant Maui – Lahaina, Hawaii

Kyle G’s Prime Seafood – Jensen Beach, Florida

L’Albatros – Cleveland, Ohio

La Mar by Gastón Acurio – Miami, Florida

La Quinta Cliffhouse – La Quinta, California

Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida

Lavender Bistro – La Quinta, California

Le Diplomate – Washington D.C.

Le Vallauris – Palm Springs, California

Legal Harborside – Floor 1 Restaurant and Market – Boston, Massachusetts

Lindey’s – Columbus, Ohio

Lon’s at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley, Arizona

Louie Bossi Ristorante – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona

Mediterrano – Naples, Florida

The Mill House – Waikapu, Hawaii

MiraMare – Naples, Florida

Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas, Nevada

Monkeypod Kitchen – Multiple Locations

The Mooring Restaurant – Newport, Rhode Island

Ocean Prime – Tampa, Florida

Ocean Terrace – George’s at the Cove – San Diego, California

Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace – Scottsdale, Arizona

Ophelia’s on the Bay – Sarasota, Florida

Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff-By-The-Sea, California

Pacifica Seafood Restaurant – Palm Desert, California

Parc – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Perch LA – Los Angeles, California

Piatti – La Jolla, California

The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington

Poseidon – Del Mar, California

The Prado at Balboa Park – San Diego, California

Preserved Restaurant – St. Augustine, Florida

Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar – Huntington, New York

Rats Restaurant – Grounds for Sculpture – Hamilton, New Jersey

Salt Rock Grill – Indian Shores, Florida

Sam’s Chowder House – Half Moon Bay, California

Shooters Waterfront – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Smith, Lincoln Square – New York, New York

Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse – Miami Beach, Florida

Spencer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, California

Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn – Asheville, North Carolina

Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tavern on the Green – New York, New York

Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego, California

The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California

True Food Kitchen – Pasadena, California

The Twisted Olive – Green, Ohio

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Virtu Honest Craft – Scottsdale, Arizona

Wildflower – Tucson, Arizona

The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/us-best-outdoor-restaurants-2019.