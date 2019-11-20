Youngevity International, Inc. Nasdaq YGYI, to Present at The Benchmark Company's 8th Annual Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, today announced that it will be presenting at The Benchmark Company's 8th Annual Discovery 1x1 Investor Conference. The conference is being held on December 4, 2019 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Dave Briskie (President/CFO of Youngevity International) will be presenting YGYI to various institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors.

"The Benchmark Company and this conference has been an integral part of our awareness campaign and exposure to institutions over the last several years", said Dave Briskie, President and Chief Financial Officer of Youngevity. "Our institutional ownership, according to the latest report by Nasdaq, as of 9/30/2019, experienced a net increase of 465,154 shares bringing our institutional ownership, as defined by Nasdaq, to 9.38%. We believe this conference provides us an opportunity to keep in touch with our shareholder base while providing the opportunity to present our business to a new group of investors."

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting please register for the conference at http://benchmark-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/signup or email events@benchmarkcompany.com.

About Youngevity International, Inc

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com . Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

