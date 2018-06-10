Wine About Town: Kim Crawford, Guía Peñín, Wines of Southwest France

One of the many joys of wine is getting to spend time with the people that turn grapes into drinkable art; their talent and passion inspire me everyday. New York City is always a top destination for winemakers and my hometown hosts a never-ending parade of tasting events. My Wine About Town column showcases some of the marvelous winemakers & tastemakers that I've had the pleasure of sharing a bottle with at events in NYC.

KIM CRAWFORD



Winemaker Anthony Walkenhorst, of New Zealand's acclaimed Kim Crawford winery, was recently in NYC at Mr. White restaurant to celebrate the debut of Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2017($24.99).

Grapes for this superbly balanced and luscious Sauvignon Blanc are sourced from selected small lots along Marlborough's coastal plains and valleys where they ripen slowly and develop exceptional flavor. Vibrant but not aggressively zingy, this refreshing white wine elegantly balances citrusy and tropical flavors with crisp minerality.

GUÍA PEÑÍN



Ana Lopez Lidon, export manager for Gramona Cava, poured their exceptional sparkling wines at the Guía Peñin tasting in NYC.

Direct from Spain, the Guîa Peñin tasting has become one of NYC's most anticipated wine events.

Guía Peñín is Spain's most influential wine ratings guide. Featuring top wines from throughout Spain, the event at City Winery beautifully showcased the high quality and diversity of Spanish wines.



Enrique Valero, managing director of Abadía Retuerta in Spain's Duero Valley.

Standouts at the tasting included Gramona Cava's exceptional sparkling wines and Abadía Retuerta's regal reds.

WINES OF SOUTHWEST FRANCE



Sommelier André Compeyre at the Wines of Southwest France Happy Hour

image courtesy of Lydia Lee Photography

Wines of Southwest France hosted a festive happy hour at the French Cheese Board in Soho. Sommelier André Compeyre, of Aldo Sohm Wine Bar, led guests through a tasting of wines. Selected as the 2017 Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast magazine, as I've written before, Southwest France produces an impressive array of well-made wines, at great prices, from unique local grapes like Mauzac and Prunelard, as well as international varieties like Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon.

It was fun to catch up with Julien Ducos, export manager for Domaine du Tariquet.

Southwest France has no shortage of talented winemakers. To get started, I recommend wines from Domaine du Moulin, Domaine du Tariquet, Jean-Luc Baldés Clos Triguedina, and Château Montus.