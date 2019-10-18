Visit West Hollywood Kicks Off Inaugural Eat + Drink Week At Sunset Marquis Hotel

West Hollywood Travel +Tourism Board announced charitable partnership with Project Angel Food at launch event



WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a special event held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, the West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board (WHTTB) kicked off its first-ever Eat + Drink Week with a taste of what's in store for the 10-day event happening October 18-27.

WHTTB's CEO and president, Tom Kiely, welcomed special guests to share the spirit and motivation behind launching West Hollywood's original spin on traditional restaurant week formats, and announced a charitable partnership with Project Angel Food for the event. Attendees enjoyed sample menus from Sunset Marquis Hotel's Cavatina Restaurant and Bar 1200, as well as Lowell Café, the country's first cannabis café.

Eat + Drink Week – West Hollywood's version of restaurant week – not only features a variety of dining options from elegant fine dining to late-night comfort food, but also a nod to the craft cocktail culture of the city.

"While we've always known that the culinary landscape of West Hollywood is a highlight of a visit here, recent research shows that the restaurants and bars are among the top motivating factors for travelers who choose to stay in our town," said Kiely. "With this in mind, as well as the incredible palette of creativity and diversity found in the culinary scene, we felt it was time to celebrate the foodie culture of West Hollywood, with our own twist."

He added, "The special menus and pricing that participating restaurants and bars will offer are an added bonus to encourage visitors and our neighbors to venture beyond their favorite places and explore the great breadth of options in West Hollywood. There's no better way to find new favorite places."

Throughout the event, the WHTTB will donate $1 for every Open Table reservation at participating eateries made via the Eat + Drink Week website to Project Angel Food. The charity is a nonprofit organization that prepares and delivers healthy meals to L.A. residents with serious illnesses, who are unable to shop and/or prepare food for themselves. The charity relies on donors and more than 4,700 volunteers to offer this service free of charge.

Participating restaurants include those by acclaimed chefs like Viale dei Romani by Chef Casey Lane (located in La Peer Hotel) and 1 Kitchen by Chris Crary (Located in 1 Hotel), as well as the Lowell Café, serving farm-fresh food and cannabis on the patio. Cozy neighborhood spots like Gracias Madre, WeHo Bistro and Taste on Melrose welcome with farm-to-table menus of comfort food and an atmosphere that instantly makes diners feel at home, while upscale restaurants along the Sunset Strip showcase the finer side of West Hollywood cuisine – ROKU serving authentic omakase dinners and teppanyaki, Katana specializing in robata Japanese tapas, and BOA with its rich steakhouse vibe. For throwback Hollywood style, Ivory on Sunset and the Tower Bar and Restaurant – both set in iconic Sunset Strip hotels – bring the glam of eras past.

The renowned Sunset Marquis Hotel's Bar 1200 serves up premium spirits and corner-table buzz for the "drink" side of Eat + Drink Week's roster, while Employees Only LA brings a taste of fine cocktail culture to the laidback WeHo scene and LP Rooftop Bar is the spot for post-dinner drinks with city views and Hollywood Hills lights (conveniently located directly above EP Asian Eating House). For those craving poolside cocktails by candlelight, Skybar at Mondrian LA is the perfect setting.

Rounding out the marquee for the event are Alice, Bacari W. 3rd, Boxwood, Mardi, 40 Love, Blackship, Fig & Olive, The Henry, Locanda Veneta, Tortilla Republic WeHo, Pura Vita, Connie & Ted's, Tesse, La Boheme, Cavatina Restaurant, Petite Taqueria, Granville, Zinqué, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, kitchen24, Cattle & Claw Michael Mina's Osteria Cal Mare, Riot House, Pacifique and Koi.

During the event, participating restaurants and bars will feature special menus and pricing, with menus created across virtually all price points. With set menus of $15, $25, $35, $45, $55 and $65 from daytime feasts to late-night options, there is something to satisfy every appetite at every budget. For the latest details of participants and deals, visit www.eatanddrinkweek.com.

About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board

